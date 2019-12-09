Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne and Co touch down in Islamabad ahead of Test series

cricket

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 11:36 IST

Sri Lanka’s 16-member Test squad touched down in Islamabad ahead of team’s blockbuster Test series against Pakistan starting December 11. The two teams are scheduled to play two Tests in the country with first match to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from December 11 while the second will be held at National Stadium in Karachi from December 19.

Also Read: ‘3 per cent of $400 million is all right’: Warne in for huge IPL windfall

The Sri Lanka cricket board (SLC) uploaded the images of players being greeted by officials at Islamabad airport and their post read: “Sri Lanka Test Squad led by Dimuth Karunaratne arrives in Islamabad to take part in a two match Test series. #PAKvSL.”

📸 Sri Lanka Test Squad led by Dimuth Karunaratne arrives in Islamabad to take part in a two match Test series. #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/2uD0hio6Lt — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) December 9, 2019

The visitors had earlier annoucned a full strength squad for the two-match series which will be held under ICC World Test Championship.Dinesh Chandimal, who was part of the Sri Lanka squad during the Test series against New Zealand but did not get a chance to play a game, has been retained in the squad for the series.

Also Read: ‘Don’t make a joke of yourself’: Former Pak cricketer lashes out at PCB

Kasun Rajitha is the only new inclusion in the squad which has no place for Akila Dananjaya who, in September, was suspended from bowling in international cricket for 12 months due to illegal action.

Test squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan

((With agency inputs))