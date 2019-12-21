Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live score, 2nd Test, Day 3

cricket

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 10:54 IST

PAK vs SL Live Day 3: Pakistan staged a fightback through Shaheen Shah Afridi, who claimed his maiden five-wicket haul on Day2. The Pakistan openers then gave a good start. Opener Abid Ali -- who became the first batsman ever to hit a debut hundred in both Test and one-day international in the first match in Rawalpindi -- was unbeaten on 32 and Shan Masood on 21 not out. They would hope to get sizable lead to put pressure on Sri Lanka.

Follow Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live score here: