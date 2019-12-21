e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Home / Cricket / Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live score, 2nd Test, Day 3

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live score, 2nd Test, Day 3

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live: Follow live updates of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 3 at Karachi.

cricket Updated: Dec 21, 2019 10:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live: Follow live updates of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 3 at Karachi.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live: Follow live updates of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 3 at Karachi. (AP)
         

PAK vs SL Live Day 3: Pakistan staged a fightback through Shaheen Shah Afridi, who claimed his maiden five-wicket haul on Day2. The Pakistan openers then gave a good start. Opener Abid Ali -- who became the first batsman ever to hit a debut hundred in both Test and one-day international in the first match in Rawalpindi -- was unbeaten on 32 and Shan Masood on 21 not out. They would hope to get sizable lead to put pressure on Sri Lanka.

Follow Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live score here:

 

tags
top news
Tejashwi says IDs are lost in floods each year, calls for Bihar bandh over CAA
Tejashwi says IDs are lost in floods each year, calls for Bihar bandh over CAA
Bhim Army chief detained, over 40 in police custody after Friday’s violence
Bhim Army chief detained, over 40 in police custody after Friday’s violence
46 flights diverted, 17 trains delayed amid dense fog in Delhi
46 flights diverted, 17 trains delayed amid dense fog in Delhi
Indian, Chinese officials to meet today for talks on border issue
Indian, Chinese officials to meet today for talks on border issue
9 dead in clashes with police in Uttar Pradesh as CAA stir escalates
9 dead in clashes with police in Uttar Pradesh as CAA stir escalates
Karnataka minister reminds of ‘Godhra-like’ situation amid CAA protests
Karnataka minister reminds of ‘Godhra-like’ situation amid CAA protests
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news