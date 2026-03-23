Pakistani militant group issues threat to PSL; foreign players, boards warned: ‘If something happens to them...’
The development comes just a day after PSL was scaled down to a closed-door tournament across only two venues amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.
The upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League has been thrown into uncertainty after a senior commander from the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) faction Jamaat-ul-Ahrar issued a warning to overseas cricket boards against sending players to Pakistan for the 2026 season. The development comes just a day after the league was scaled down to a closed-door tournament across only two venues, Karachi and Lahore, amid the ongoing West Asia crisis and resulting security concerns.
On March 22, the TTP released a statement urging foreign players to withdraw from the tournament. Speaking to The Sunday Guardian, the group confirmed the warning, describing it as an “advisory” to international boards.
“We want to advise the relevant cricket boards not to send their players to Pakistan. If something happens, it will not be our responsibility. We have already warned,” the commander said.
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When asked about potential action if players still participate, the response escalated the seriousness of the threat.
“We will do whatever is in our capacity… we will try to ensure the matches do not happen,” he added.
The warning comes at a time when the PSL is already dealing with a wave of uncertainty. Several overseas players have reportedly reconsidered participation following travel advisories issued by multiple countries amid regional tensions.
Despite this, the tournament is still expected to feature high-profile international names such as David Warner, Steve Smith, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway and Adam Zampa.
Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, which split from the TTP in 2014 before rejoining in 2020, has been linked to multiple attacks in recent years. Notably, the group claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing near a judicial complex in Islamabad in November 2025, adding weight to the current warning.
The Pakistan Cricket Board is yet to issue an official response, with the tournament scheduled to begin on March 26.
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had earlier confirmed that the league would proceed as planned but without spectators, citing both security concerns and the wider impact of the ongoing crisis, including fuel shortages linked to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
“We cannot ask people to restrict their movements and then have full stadiums every day,” Naqvi had said, confirming that matches would be held behind closed doors and the opening ceremony cancelled.
With just days to go before the scheduled start, the PSL now finds itself at the centre of a growing security and logistical challenge, with player availability and tournament continuity both under question.