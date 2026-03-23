Pakistani militant group issues threat to PSL; foreign players, boards warned: ‘If something happens to them...’

The upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League has been thrown into uncertainty after a senior commander from the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) faction Jamaat-ul-Ahrar issued a warning to overseas cricket boards against sending players to Pakistan for the 2026 season. The development comes just a day after the league was scaled down to a closed-door tournament across only two venues, Karachi and Lahore, amid the ongoing West Asia crisis and resulting security concerns. PSL 2026 is scheduled to start on March 26

On March 22, the TTP released a statement urging foreign players to withdraw from the tournament. Speaking to The Sunday Guardian, the group confirmed the warning, describing it as an “advisory” to international boards.

“We want to advise the relevant cricket boards not to send their players to Pakistan. If something happens, it will not be our responsibility. We have already warned,” the commander said.

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When asked about potential action if players still participate, the response escalated the seriousness of the threat.

“We will do whatever is in our capacity… we will try to ensure the matches do not happen,” he added.