Pakistan's Sajid Khan throws angry staredown, uses John Cena's iconic celebration to intimidate West Indies batter

Spinners are ruling the roost in the second Test between Pakistan and West Indies. The Test at the Multan Cricket Ground is set for a thrilling finish. On Day 2 of the second Test, Sajid Khan and Noman Ali led Pakistan's fightback after the hosts conceded a slender nine-run lead. Towards the latter part of West Indies' second innings, Sajid Khan pulled out a John Cena tactic to intimidate and get under the skin of Jomel Warrican. Pakistan's Sajid Khan pulled out John Cena's iconic ‘you can’t see me' pose to intimidate West Indies batter Jomel Warrican. (Screengrabs - Fancode X)

The incident happened on the last ball of the 59th over of West Indies' second innings. Sajid Khan bowled a slow, loopy delivery outside the off stump; however, the ball spun back sharply.

Warrican went for a big heave but missed the ball as it went over his stumps. Sajid Khan then stared down Warrican and later pulled out a ‘you can’t see me' gesture towards the West Indies' lower-order batter.

Warrican could only smile at how much the ball turned and at the intimidation tactic employed by the Pakistan spinner.

It is important to state that the ‘you can’t see me pose' has been made famous by WWE and Hollywood star John Cena.

The wrestler, who will retire from in-ring competition at the end of 2025, makes this gesture before entering the ring and while performing his iconic wrestling moves.

Pakistan set a target of 254

Sajid Khan and Noman Ali took four wickets each in the second innings as Pakistan bundled out West Indies for 244. As a result, the hosts were asked to chase down a target of 254 to win the series 2-0.

Earlier, Pakistan gave a nine-run lead to West Indies after being dismissed for 154 in the first innings. The match started with the hosts ending West Indies' innings for 163.

A total of 20 wickets fell on Day 1 at the Multan Cricket Ground. Earlier, Pakistan had won the opening Test of the two-match series against West Indies.