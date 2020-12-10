Pandya and Natarajan: India’s men of the series

cricket

Two years ago, Hardik Pandya gave us a reminder about the distinction between sporting heroes and role models. There he was, a superstar athlete, capable of incredible things on the cricket field, talking about women in a way that made my stomach churn. Two years from that, he’s doing even more incredible things on the field. All while converting many of his detractors into grudging, even gushing, fans.

Will the real Hardik Pandya please stand up?

That’s a flawed question, of course. The real Hardik is the one who wins matches for India and Mumbai Indians even when he’s not bowling, who has taken his six hitting to the level that distorts chasing equations. His personal life, and who he chooses to be in it, is nobody’s business. In the sporting arena he is proving to be a dedicated servant of Indian cricket. Every six, so effortlessly hit, is testament to the hours spent in the gym and on the centrewicket, honing his body and perfecting his craft.

And yet it is impossible to ignore that Hardik has recently gone through one of the most transformative personal experiences in the human spectrum: parenthood.

Now I’m not a parent myself, unless you count my dog (I do). But I’m reminded of something my grandfather keeps telling my generation: “Take loans and invest in property. The responsibility forces you to improve your financial habits, and therefore your lifestyle.” Extrapolate that to being responsible for a tiny, helpless human life, and it’s easy to see the potential for a shift in perspective and priorities.

Hardik’s recent comments about not missing partying anymore because he is a father, or waiting to see his family, have not just cut ice; they have warmed a few hearts. Any questions of how sincere he is are immaterial. The fact is Hardik is playing cricket at a level we’ve not seen from him before, despite being unable to use one-third of his skillset. The changes in his life off the field are unlikely to be a coincidence.

Professional sport is an environment that is insecure by design. When one team wins, another must lose. When a batter has a good day, it has to be at the expense of a bowler. Rahul Dravid has famously pointed out that even a player who averages 50 fails more often than succeeds. Which is why so much of elite coaching now fusses over whether players are in a happy space outside of their sporting lives. After a day on the field that hasn’t gone well, you can return to the safety and reliability of your non-sporting life.

That safety may look like the guitar in your room, a walk with your dog, the embrace of a loved one or the clockwork-crying of a baby. If you’re lucky, all of the above (because who doesn’t need a dog in their life?).

Some insecurities, cricket can emphatically resolve. Just look at the story of Thangarasu Natarajan, Hardik’s partner in crime for the limited over series, with both players starring in India’s T20 series win. If you’ve heard of Chinnappampatti, a village about an hour out from the small city of Salem, you’re probably from there.

Both Hardik and Natarajan are small town men (10 years ago you could travel from one end of Baroda to the other in about 15 minutes) who grew up in households where financial trouble was constant reality. Natarajan’s family sometimes struggled to put food on the table, while Hardik had to evade loan sharks by hiding their car at an uncle’s house. Both men came into money suddenly; and when Hardik was fast tracked into the India set up, the fame came with it. Natarajan benefitted from the mentorship of his neighbour Jayprakash, whose name he wore on his IPL shirt and whose initials he has tattooed on his arm. In a YouTube chat with R. Ashwin, he describes how Jayprakash grounded him, rarely praising him to his face, only to speak glowingly of him behind his back. Incidentally, Natarajan too will fly back to his own first born, a baby girl who is yet to meet her father.

Hardik’s nomination of Natarajan as his unofficial Player of the Series reflected two heart-tugging narratives that draw us into sport: redemption and salvation. Here was an athlete, previously vilified, seemingly transformed, handing his trophy to a man who once couldn’t pay for the shoes on his feet. But careful, let’s not fall into that trap again. May Natarajan knock back many more stumps, and may Hardik smash many more sixes, when both are not changing diapers. But let’s not ask them to be anything more than good at their game. To pin hopes on what their off -field behaviour should be is to let ourselves down as fans.