Go to third umpire and tell 'you make your own decision': Parthiv Patel weighs in on 'soft signal' controversy
Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel believes that the rule of the soft signal should be scrapped as he feels there is no need for it in cricket. Parthiv's remarks came after India middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed in a controversial fashion for 57 in the 4th ODI against England at Motera in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
Playing his first innings for India, the right-hander scored 57 runs in 31 balls, courtesy of six fours and three sixes in his innings.
Also read: 'It is about picking capable players': Sachin Tendulkar says 'age should not be a criteria' for team selection
But his innings was cut short by Sam Curran as a lofted shot from Suryakumar in the 14th over, was caught by Dawid Malan at fine leg. The fielder was not sure if the ball had carried or not, so the on-field umpires referred it to the TV umpire to check if the catch was taken cleanly.
As a soft signal, the on-field umpires gave it out. The replays suggested that Malan might have rubbed the ball on the grass, before grasping his fingers around it again. But because of the soft signal, Suryakumar had to walk back to the hut.
Speaking on Star Sports, Parthiv said: "If I have to answer that straight, I don’t think cricket needs a soft signal. You have got to be straightforward. Either it’s out or not out."
"If you are not sure, go to the third umpire and tell ‘you make your own decision’. ‘We have not seen it; you make your own decision’. That was the case before." he added.
"You have got to understand that does not mean you’re not out. When the field umpire goes to the third umpire without any soft signal, that doesn’t mean that you’re not.
"It’s a decision that the third umpire has to make because ‘we don’t know what happened on the field," the former India stumper signed off.
