Pat Cummins sets the record straight, finally reveals why Usman Khawaja didn't come out to open: 'We left it...'

Usman Khawaja’s absence from Australia’s opening partnership on day one in Perth was neither tactical nor related to his form. It was the product of back spasms, medical treatment, and a strict timing regulation that converged precisely at the wrong moment. Usman Khawaja looks dejected and walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket.(REUTERS)

Khawaja spent time off the field late in England’s innings receiving treatment for back spasms. Under cricket’s substitution laws, any player who leaves the field must complete an equivalent period back on it before becoming eligible to bat. England’s lower-order collapse unfolded while Khawaja was still technically off the field, and the innings concluded before he had fulfilled his required time.

The result: Australia’s most experienced opener was ruled ineligible to bat when his team began their reply.

Pat Cummins clears the air

The designated skipper of the Australian Test team, Pat Cummins, clarified the situation in his interview with Test Match Special, as quoted from the BBC Live Blog, “Usman had some back spasms, he had some treatments, but we got on the wrong side of the time, which meant he couldn’t open.”

“He’s 100% fit. He looks like he’s moving ok. Everyone knows the rules, maybe we left it a little too long and it hurt us,” added Cummins. This was an acknowledgement of Australia's misjudging the timing of Khawaja’s return to the field relative to England’s accelerating collapse.

Cummins offered further reassurance, “Back spasms happen reasonably often; he’ll be alright.”

The reshuffles at the top

The timing violation forced an immediate restructure of Australia’s batting order. Debutant Jake Weatherald opened alongside Marnus Labuschagne, while Steve Smith moved to number three. To observers unaware of the regulatory backdrop, the lineup appeared to signal a deliberate tactical shift.

In reality, Usman Khawaja was fit to bat, just not permitted to do so due to regulatory issues when Australia needed him the most.

The irony was subtle but real. On a day Cummins described as feeling “like it was about four days’ worth of cricket,” Australia began their innings without the calm, experienced presence at the top of the order. A surface that was doing enough but didn’t warrant 19 wickets according to Cummins, instead claimed its victims through a combination of conditions and shot selections.

The veteran opener will expectably return to his usual position in the second innings.