Pat Cummins' 'two different sports' dig at Edgbaston pitch after Shubman Gill India's emphatic win: 'Who wants to be...'

Shubman Gill's India is the toast of the town after the visitors registered an emphatic 336-run win over England at Edgbaston to bring the five-match series to level terms at 1-1. Akash Deep, Shubman and Mohammed Siraj were the stars of the show as India stunned Ben Stokes' England in their own backyard. However, all the chatter has been about the tracks dished out for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, and several pundits have criticised the lack of assistance for the bowlers. Australia captain Pat Cummins took a dig at the Edgbaston track for the second Test between India and England(AP)

Australia captain Pat Cummins took a dig at the Edgbaston track for the second Test between India and England, saying who would even "want to be a bowler?" Cummins' remark came after Australia's 133-run win over West Indies in the second Test at Grenada.

After the loss against India, England captain Ben Stokes said that the pitch did not play as he expected it to, and it offered more assistance for India as it turned into a "sub-continent"-like wicket on Days 4 and 5.

Ever since England have adopted this slam-bang approach of 'Bazball', the pitches have turned into flat tracks and the bowlers have found it tough to get the better of batters. Even in the first Test, there was no assistance for the seamers or spinners and this was the main reason behind England chasing down more than 370 to go 1-0 up.

"I wasn't. Probably Marnus was. We'll keep an eye on that series. Who would want to be a bowler over there? Not surprised with the fact that it was the third flattest wicket over there in the history of England cricket," Cummins told reporters at the post-match press conference.

Cummins also spoke about how the 22 yards at Grenada offered plenty of help for the pacers and how the situation was completely different at Edgbaston.

"Look, Test cricket over here as compared to Test cricket over there, looks like two different sports. Looks like it is going to be good series over there. 1-1. Didn't watch a lot of it but saw the scores," he added.

Shubman Gill slams Dukes' ball

India might have won the Edgbaston Test, but Shubman Gill, who was the Player of the Match, did not hesitate one bit before criticising the Dukes' ball, saying it puts the essence of Test cricket at risk.

"It is very difficult for the bowlers. I think more than the wicket, maybe the ball is out of shape very quickly. It gets soft very quickly. I don't know what it is, whether it is wickets or whatever. It is difficult for the bowlers. It is very difficult to get a wicket in such conditions, when there is nothing there," Gill told reporters.

"And as a team, when you know that it is difficult to get a wicket, when you know that it is difficult to get a wicket in such conditions, a lot of things are out of your control. There should be a little help for the bowlers. If the ball is doing something, then you can plan something in some way, and then it is fun to play," he added.

India and England will square off in the third Test of the five-match series at the Lord's Cricket Ground, beginning Thursday, July 10.