close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / PCB appoints Shaheen Afridi as Pakistan's T20I captain, Shan Masood to lead Test side after Babar Azam's resignation

PCB appoints Shaheen Afridi as Pakistan's T20I captain, Shan Masood to lead Test side after Babar Azam's resignation

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Nov 15, 2023 08:40 PM IST

PCB has appointed Shaheen Afridi as Pakistan's new T20I captain after Babar Azam's resignation.

Babar Azam dropped a captaincy bombshell after Pakistan suffered a premature exit from the ICC World Cup 2023 in India on Wednesday. During India's semi-final encounter with New Zealand, former world no.1 batter Babar took to social media to confirm his resignation. After Pakistan's mediocre performance at the One Day International (ODI) World Cup, Babar said that he has relinquished the captaincy from all formats.

Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam of Pakistan appeal for a wicket against England(Hindustan Times)
Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam of Pakistan appeal for a wicket against England(Hindustan Times)

After Babar's mega announcement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the appointment of pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi as the T20I captain of the Green Army. While speedster Afridi will lead Pakistan in the shortest format, Shan Masood is set to lead the Asian side in Test cricket. “Presenting our captains @shani_official has been appointed Test captain while @iShaheenAfridi will lead the T20I side,” PCB said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, India vs New Zealand Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule , World Cup Most Runs and World Cup Points Table updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out