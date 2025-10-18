PCB breaks silence after Afghanistan pull out of tri-series owing to Pakistan's air strikes

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) isn't fussing much after Afghanistan's pull-out of the upcoming Tri-Nation series, also involving Sri Lanka. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed their non-participation in the upcoming tournament in November after Pakistan launched fresh air strikes, killing 10, including three cricketers. The 48-hour ceasefire was violated by Pakistan on Friday evening after the Taliban claimed that fresh airstrikes were conducted on its territory. PCB reacts to Afghanistan pulling out of the upcoming Tri-Nation series(AFP)

Three local cricketers were among those killed, and in a strongly worded statement, the ACB condoled the demise and also confirmed that they would not be travelling to Pakistan for the upcoming series. The stand was welcomed by T20I captain Rashid Khan as he termed the latest act as “barbaric and immoral.”

It is worth mentioning that the latest flare-up between the two countries came after Pakistan and Afghanistan reportedly agreed to extend their 48-hour ceasefire until the conclusion of talks in Doha.

The PCB have now got into action as the board looks to finalise a replacement which can take the place of Afghanistan. In November, Australia, England, and South Africa will all be occupied with bilateral ties; hence, it's confirmed that they will not take the place of Afghanistan.

Australia and England are scheduled to play the Ashes from November 21, while South Africa will travel to India for a multi-format series. The Tri-Nation series is slated to begin on November 17, with the final scheduled for November 29.

“The tri series is still on and the third team will be finalised shortly,” a PCB spokesperson confirmed to Hindustan Times on Saturday afternoon.

PCB head wrote to ICC earlier this week

According to the news agency PTI, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had written to the ICC earlier this week when the escalation happened between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Naqvi wanted the apex body to have an “alternate” plan ready just in case of Afghanistan's pullout.

"The PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has asked the International Cricket Council to start working on an alternate plan as he wants the Tri-Series to go ahead," news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.

The situation surrounding both countries escalated after Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, was rocked by overnight explosions. The incident was later blamed on Pakistan, and it coincided with Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's first visit to India.

While Pakistan refrained from taking responsibility, it did claim that its security forces killed 30 militants in several raids on Pakistani Taliban hideouts in Afghanistan.