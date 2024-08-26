PCB chairman makes another big promise after failed ‘surgery’ to resurrect Pakistan cricket: 'Remember my words that...'

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has admitted that Pakistan cricket needs a major overhaul after their humiliating defeat against Bangladesh in the first Test match at Rawalpindi. The two teams played 14 Test matches against each other, and it was the first time that Pakistan suffered a loss against Bangladesh. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi made another big promise after defeat vs Bangladesh

The Pakistan team has been going through tough times as they were knocked out from the group stages of 2023 ODI World Cup and 2024 T20 World Cup, while things are not looking good for them in Tests too. The Bangladesh defeat extended Pakistan's barren run in red-ball cricket at home to five losses and four draws since they last beat South Africa at Rawalpindi in 2021.

Former Pakistan cricketers such as Shahid Afridi, Muhammad Hafeez and Fawad Alam lambasted the national team for its 10-wicket defeat on Sunday in Rawalpindi.

PCB chief Naqvi has assured that big changes are on the way in the Pakistan team after their poor results across formats.

"I will fix the issues in Pakistan cricket, God willing. And changes are on the way," Naqvi said while talking to media.

Hafeez took a swipe at Naqvi, reminding him of his major surgery required in Pakistan cricket comment during the World Cup.

Earlier this year, when Pakistan were bundled out of the World T20 Cup, Naqvi was quoted as saying after the defeat to India: "Initially, I believed a minor surgery would suffice, but after this poor performance, it’s clear that a major overhaul is needed. The nation will soon witness substantial changes.”

Despite the big promises, Naqvi didn't make such changes in the national team and the under-fire senior starts continued to retain their places. It was Pakistan's fourth consecutive Test defeat since taking over the captaincy as apart from Mohammad Rizwan none of the senior player including Babar Azam and Shahen Afridi made any impact versus Bangladesh.

A lot is happening in the background: Naqvi

Naqvi insisted that things will change in Pakistan cricket as they have started working on it in the background.

"Remember my words that things will not remain the same and a lot is happening in the background," he said without giving details.

Afridi, reacting to the defeat, was furious that Pakistan went in without a specialist spinner and played four fast bowlers on the Pindi pitch.

"How can you not read your own home conditions? You play four pacers on this pitch unacceptable," he said.