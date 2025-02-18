Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PCB chairman sacrifices India vs Pakistan premium tickets worth INR 94 lakh; rejects VIP box in Dubai for funds

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 18, 2025 08:46 AM IST

Mohsin Naqvi was reportedly offered around 400,000 dirhams (INR 94 lakh) for the premium tickets.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, on Monday, sacrificed the 30-seat VIP Hospitality Box at the Dubai International Stadium for the blockbuster Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan as he put the proceeds into PCB's funds. Naqvi was reportedly offered around 400,000 dirhams (INR 94 lakh) for the premium tickets.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi wants to watch India vs Pakistan match from the stands
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi wants to watch India vs Pakistan match from the stands

According to a report in the Pakistani media, Naqvi was offered the VIP box in Dubai for himself, his family, and guests for the match between India and Pakistan, slated to be held on February 23. However, he chose to sell the tickets as he decided to watch the game from the stands to experience the atmosphere with the fans and how they back the Pakistan team on match days. He has already informed the ICC and Emirates Cricket Board about his decision.

The report added that Naqvi will use the money and other seating receipts from the ICC to upgrade the stadiums in Karachi, Lahore and Pindi.

India to face Pakistan on February 23

Defending champions Pakistan will kick off the 2025 Champions Trophy tournament against New Zealand on Wednesday at the National Stadium in Karachi. India, on the other hand, will take on Bangladesh in their opener on Thursday. However, all eyes will be on the mouthwatering clash between the two arch-rivals, which will take place in Dubai on Sunday.

Pakistan hold the edge over India in Champions Trophy clashes, having won three of their five meetings. One of those meetings came eight years back in the final at the Oval, where India suffered a humiliating 180-run loss as Pakistan clinched their maiden title. Overall, Pakistan have a 73-57 advantage over the Men in Blue across all ODI encounters. However, India hold a 18-8 record in all multi-nation tournament meetings in the format. While the 2017 Champions Trophy final was India's last defeat to Pakistan in an ODI game, they since won five matches in a row, including a 117-run win in Ahmedabad in the 2023 World Cup

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On