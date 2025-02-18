PCB chairman sacrifices India vs Pakistan premium tickets worth INR 94 lakh; rejects VIP box in Dubai for funds

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, on Monday, sacrificed the 30-seat VIP Hospitality Box at the Dubai International Stadium for the blockbuster Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan as he put the proceeds into PCB's funds. Naqvi was reportedly offered around 400,000 dirhams (INR 94 lakh) for the premium tickets. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi wants to watch India vs Pakistan match from the stands

According to a report in the Pakistani media, Naqvi was offered the VIP box in Dubai for himself, his family, and guests for the match between India and Pakistan, slated to be held on February 23. However, he chose to sell the tickets as he decided to watch the game from the stands to experience the atmosphere with the fans and how they back the Pakistan team on match days. He has already informed the ICC and Emirates Cricket Board about his decision.

The report added that Naqvi will use the money and other seating receipts from the ICC to upgrade the stadiums in Karachi, Lahore and Pindi.

India to face Pakistan on February 23

Defending champions Pakistan will kick off the 2025 Champions Trophy tournament against New Zealand on Wednesday at the National Stadium in Karachi. India, on the other hand, will take on Bangladesh in their opener on Thursday. However, all eyes will be on the mouthwatering clash between the two arch-rivals, which will take place in Dubai on Sunday.

Pakistan hold the edge over India in Champions Trophy clashes, having won three of their five meetings. One of those meetings came eight years back in the final at the Oval, where India suffered a humiliating 180-run loss as Pakistan clinched their maiden title. Overall, Pakistan have a 73-57 advantage over the Men in Blue across all ODI encounters. However, India hold a 18-8 record in all multi-nation tournament meetings in the format. While the 2017 Champions Trophy final was India's last defeat to Pakistan in an ODI game, they since won five matches in a row, including a 117-run win in Ahmedabad in the 2023 World Cup