PCB denies receiving BCCI's 'written' communication, says 'not ready to hear about hybrid model' for Champions Trophy

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that he is yet to hear from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the upcoming Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to be held in Pakistan in February-March 2025. Naqvi's comment comes amidst reports of India not going to Pakistan for the tournament, rather wanting to play its matches in Dubai. As per Indian Express, the Indian cricket board has already communicated to the PCB, that they cannot travel to Pakistan due to security concerns. PCB denies reports of hybrid model for Champions Trophy

However, Mohsin Naqvi denied all these reports, saying he has not received anything in writing, and if he receives an official communication, only then he can share it with the media and Pakistan government.

"I have not received anything in writing. If we receive something in writing, I will immediately share it with you and the government, and then we will decide what needs to be done," Mohsin Naqvi told reporters.

"For 2 months, there have been reports in the Indian media that the Indian team won't come to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. We have a clear stance, they should give us their stance in writing, if they have any issue. Till now, we haven't heard anything regarding the hybrid model and we are also not ready to hear about it," he added.

'Cricket should not be mixed with politics'

While speaking to the media, Mohsin Naqvi said that if India does not come to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, then the PCB will also have a look at their stance of going to India for global events.

"If Indian media is reporting on this fact, then there must be a letter that the ICC or BCCI needs to give us. We haven't received anything of that sort. We want cricket to not be mixed with politics. There should be no politics. We are preparing for the Champions Trophy, we hope it would be a successful tournament," said Mohsin Naqvi.

"If the Indian team eventually does not come here, then we would be required to go to our government. Then whatever they will decide, we will have to abide by that. For the past few years, Pakistan have been doing good gestures, but every time we are not obligated to make good gestures," he added.

Speaking further, Mohsin Naqvi said, "I am still very positive. Cricket should not be mixed with politics. Only time will tell, how things proceed ahead."

Speaking about the Champions Trophy, the top eight teams in the world will play the tournament scheduled to be played from February 19-March 9.

Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi are expected to serve as the host cities. However, Indian Express' report claims that the BCCI have clearly explained their stance to the PCB.

"This has been our stance and there is no reason to change that. We have written to them and asked them to shift our games to Dubai," Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

Last year, Asia Cup was also played in a hybrid model, after India did not visit Pakistan for the tournament. India eventually played their matches in Sri Lanka.

Earlier, as per reports, the PCB had given the Indian board, the option of their team returning to India after every game in Pakistan.

Off late, Pakistan has managed to host international teams like England, Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

The last time India toured Pakistan was in 2008 for the Asia Cup.