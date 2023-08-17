PCB posts third video, gets bashed again as Wasim Akram enters Imran Khan fiasco

The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) desperate attempts to end the controversy for ignoring Imran Khan from its special Independence Day video have not gone according to plans. After PCB found himself in the middle of a storm for not showing 1992 World Cup-winning legendary Pakistan captain Imran Khan in their video shared on their Independence Day on August 14, the board decided to come up with a correction two days later on August 16. Wasim Akram and Imran Khan

But their inexplicable explanation of not being able to upload a full video due to duration problems attracted more criticism. PCB said the tribute video was abridged and some important clips were missing from it but it had been rectified in the complete version.

The interesting part is that the duration of the earlier video from which Imran was missing and the “completed” version are around the same duration but this time the board has hacked all the clips and pictures of Wasim Akram and replaced them with Imran.

Cricket fans are now asking and wondering on social media where has Wasim disappeared.

When discussion around these two videos was at its peak, PCB dropped the third video on Thursday. While this video, celebrating Pakistan's journey across "12 ICC ODI World Cup events" had no such error but netizens saw it as another attempt at brushing aside the Imran Khan fiasco.

The video is mostly without any voice-over or proper footage of Pakistan’s World Cup appearances or key moments.

This has now left some people wondering if a 2:30 seconds video suffices to properly chronicle Pakistan’s journey in the 50-over showpiece.

The criticism was not limited to social media. The Legendary Wasim Akram had on Tuesday lashed out at the PCB for completely overlooking the role of Imran in some of Pakistan cricket’s most memorable and iconic moments.

Pakistan’s former captain Rashid Latif said the PCB explanation was hard to digest because the tribute video was modified after nearly 48 hours.

“Why wasn’t the mistake accepted and resolved as soon as the backlash started on social media and in the media,” he questioned.

He also noted that the PCB had a verified X (formerly Twitter) account which meant it can upload clips and videos up to 7-8 minutes duration and secondly there was no duration bar on Youtube as well for the PCB channel to upload longer videos. “So where does this duration problem come in for PCB?

“It is an attempt to cover up and save face but the PCB still needs to give answers as to who was responsible for authorizing, making, approving and releasing the video,” he added.

