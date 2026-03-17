PCB reacts after Australian players allegedly get 'do not travel' alert for a Pakistan city in PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board has played down worries around overseas players travelling for the upcoming Pakistan Super League, despite tensions rising across the Gulf and along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. The tournament is still set to feature a sizeable foreign contingent, including a number of Australians. That said, the situation remains fluid. Several Australian players are expected to take part, but developments in the region could yet influence plans. Concerns have grown following recent airstrikes in Kabul, where more than 400 people have lost their lives, adding to the uncertainty. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are amongst Australian players to participate in PSL 2026. (REUTERS)

Recently, an Australian media outlet, Code Sports, reported that players and support staff have already been briefed on potential security risks, including disruptions caused by conflict and possible travel hurdles. Big names like Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Marnus Labuschagne are expected to take part, but the final call may depend on how the situation unfolds in the coming days. The Australian government has cleared its players to travel to Pakistan for the PSL, but with a strict warning in place. They’ve been told to avoid Peshawar, which is set to host just one game. The city has been marked a “do not travel” area due to the ongoing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, a source told PTI that reports of Australian players being uneasy about travelling were wide of the mark, despite the situation in the Middle East and the strain along Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan.

"All travel arrangements and plans are in place and we will have all the Australian players who have signed for the PSL 11 start arriving from next week," the source told PTI.

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Labuschagne, Warner and Turner captains in PSL The PSL will, for the first time, feature eight teams instead of six and, for the second successive year, will clash with the Indian Premier League, which kicks off three days after the tournament.

Marnus Labuschagne has been handed the captaincy of the Hyderabad Kingsmen after joining the side as a direct signing. With this move, he becomes the third Australian to lead a team in this year’s Pakistan Super League, following David Warner at Karachi Kings and Ashton Turner at Multan Sultans.