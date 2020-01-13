e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Cricket / PCB to persuade BCB to play 3 T20Is and at least one Test: Sources

PCB to persuade BCB to play 3 T20Is and at least one Test: Sources

The PCB announced on Monday that chairman Ehsan Mani will meet Hassan in Dubai this week on the sidelines of the ICC Governance Review Committee meeting, where the two top officials will continue discussion on the Bangladesh’s tour itinerary.

cricket Updated: Jan 13, 2020 19:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Karachi
File photo of Ehsan Mani.
File photo of Ehsan Mani.(AP)
         

Pakistan Cricket Board will try to persuade its Bangladeshi counterpart to play at least a Test, besides three T20 Internationals, in the country after BCB Chairman Nazmul Hassan insisted on a short tour later this month, according to sources. The PCB announced on Monday that chairman Ehsan Mani will meet Hassan in Dubai this week on the sidelines of the ICC Governance Review Committee meeting, where the two top officials will continue discussion on the Bangladesh’s tour itinerary.

A reliable source in the PCB told PTI that Mani will suggest Hassan to play at least one Test and the T20 International matches in January-February in Pakistan. “Mani will also seek a commitment from Hassan when Bangladesh will come and play the second Test in Pakistan,” the source said.

Also read: Missed this amazing feeling: Hardik after training with team

The BCB, after an internal meeting on Sunday, said its government had advised it to take a short tour of Pakistan at the moment because of the security situation arising out of Iran-USA tensions in the Middle East.

Hassan said the Bangladesh team could play three T20 International matches this month or next month.

The PCB has said that after the Test tour by Sri Lanka there was no ground for Bangladesh refusing to tour Pakistan as per the ICC Test Championship schedule because of security concerns.

tags
top news
In unprecedented move, Bengal Governor calls all-party meeting to discuss pending bills
In unprecedented move, Bengal Governor calls all-party meeting to discuss pending bills
From 20-party Oppn meet, a call to chief ministers to suspend NPR enumeration
From 20-party Oppn meet, a call to chief ministers to suspend NPR enumeration
Chanda Kochhar should pay back bonuses, says ICICI Bank in petition to court
Chanda Kochhar should pay back bonuses, says ICICI Bank in petition to court
13-yr-old Odisha girl abducted, then gang-raped for 36 hours
13-yr-old Odisha girl abducted, then gang-raped for 36 hours
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
Why Air India needs to fight its crooks and tyrants, writes Vir Sanghvi
Why Air India needs to fight its crooks and tyrants, writes Vir Sanghvi
How to upgrade to Windows 10 free as Windows 7 support ends tomorrow
How to upgrade to Windows 10 free as Windows 7 support ends tomorrow
WATCH: Harbhajan makes Sourav Ganguly dance on Bollywood song ‘Senorita’
WATCH: Harbhajan makes Sourav Ganguly dance on Bollywood song ‘Senorita’
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news