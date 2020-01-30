‘We are humans too, people who abuse don’t matter’ - Jaydev Unadkat responds to trolls

cricket

Jaydev Unadkat has had a rather strange IPL journey. After a stellar season with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, his stocks rocketed in the IPL and was snapped up Rajasthan Royals for Rs 11.5 crore at the auctions in 2018. He did not have an entirely good season, but that did not deter the Royals to shell out Rs 8.5 crore for him last year. He was released once again ahead of the auctions this year, but then returned to the franchise for Rs 3 crore. His price tag and then his performances which have not quite justified the money shelled out on him have made the bowler a butt of jokes on social media. In the 11 matches last season, Unadkat bagged only 10 wickets at an economy rate of 10.66. In 2018, he had picked 11 wickets in 15 outings, with an economy rate of 9.65.

“At some point, I do feel that people become so harsh they don’t realise we are humans as well. But having said that, you can’t really go to every individual and see what their mindset is. They [trolls] do it for fun, or just to get attention. People have told me to not bother about that and that social media is something I shouldn’t really look at,” Unadkat told ESPNCricinfo.

“I haven’t had anyone coming up to me and telling me anything on my face. I think those people only mention you on social media. Face to face, they won’t speak anything. That itself shows that those things don’t really matter as much as you think they do at times.” he goes on to add.

“We play this beautiful game for fans, for people to follow it and love it. But in our country, it happens that a minority do it out of hatred or jealousy. Critics can help you at times, tell you things that you don’t see in your game. But people who just abuse you all the time don’t really matter. When it started, it was difficult because I wasn’t used to it. But I’m pretty much immune to all that now. You have to develop a thick skin if you are playing cricket in India,” the pacer said.