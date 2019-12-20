IPL auction: Jaydev Unadkat scripts new record after Rajasthan Royals buy him for Rs 3 crore

cricket

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 10:03 IST

Saurashtra bowler Jaydev Unadkat was snapped up Rajasthan Royals yet again, but this time his stocks took a tumble. Rajasthan had to outbid Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab to buy back Unadkat, who had a base price of Rs 1 crore and eventually acquired his services for Rs 3 crore. In the process, Unadkat set a unique record - this was the 9th time the pacer was bought by a franchise, making him the most sought-after player in the history of IPL auctions.

ALSO READ: Kings XI Punjab announce skipper for upcoming season

He has so far played for 5 teams in the IPL. He has played 73 matches and picked up 77 wickets at an average of 28.46 with two five-wicket hauls.

The left-arm pacer was bought by Rajasthan Royals in Rs 11.50 crore in 2018 and then again for 8.40 crore ahead of IPL 2019. He was released ahead of the auction this year too, but now, will once again play for Rajasthan Royals.

The other players bought by Rajasthan include the likes of Robin Uthappa for Rs 3 crore, Andrew Tye for 1 crore and Oshane Thomas for Rs 50 lakh.

ALSO READ: Full list of sold and unsold players

The Royals have had a chequered journey. They managed to enter the play-offs with a young team on a few occasions but are yet to make a second appearance in the final. From being a team that spent carefully, Royals have turned into a team which doesn’t blink before shelling out crores to get a player they believe in. They have broken the bank in the past to get players like Ben Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat to wear the royal blue jersey. But the desired results are yet to come.