'People were saying he can play for India...': Ashwin shocked to know Mohsin Khan 'ruled out' of IPL 2023

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 29, 2023 04:24 PM IST

There has been no official word on Mohsin from the Lucknow franchise but reports suggest that the pacer is likely to miss a majority of the season.

The 16th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) starts from Friday with defending champions Gujarat Titans hosting Chennai Super Kings in the season opener in Ahmedabad on Friday. Ahead of the megaevent, India and Rajasthan Royals star spinner R Ashwin has been previewing all the ten franchises, the videos of which are available on his YouTube channel.

A screengrab from the video

Doing the same for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the spinner felt the franchise did a terrific job at the auction, particularly emphasing on Nicholas Pooran.

Pooran despite having an average outing in the previous edition, where he amassed 306 from 14 encounters, was purchased by Super Giants for 16 crore.

“They had a terrific auction as they had Nicholas Pooran. Now they have Nicholas Pooran to complement Stoinis in finishing. In bowling they have Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, and co.,” noted Ashwin.

At that moment Ashwin was informed by his co-host ‘PDogg’ that Mohsin has been ruled out of IPL 2023, to which the spinner had a shocking reaction and symphatised with the pacer.

PDogg: “Unfortunately Mohsin Khan is ruled out of IPL.”

Ashwin: “Oh no! In fact, people were saying that he is having the capability to even play for India. Anyway, that's just sad.”

PDogg: “Since last year's IPL, he hasn't played competitive cricket at all for nine months. He has not recovered.”

Moshin is nursing an injury but is currently with the franchise in Lucknow in an hope to regain fitness as soon as possible. However, LSG officials have not predicted about the pacer's availability on whether or not he will be in a position to take the field.

Moshin has an impactful outing in the previous edition, where he claimed 14 wickets from nine appearances and maintained an economy rate of below six.

