PM Modi to Kuldeep Yadav: 'How dare you make Rohit Sharma dance?'; India star's response ends Messi vs Ric Flair debate

A minor debate erupted on social media after India captain Rohit Sharma's T20 World Cup trophy celebration video went viral last Saturday, after the team's historic win against South Africa in Barbados. While few claimed that Rohit perfectly pulled off Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi's iconic celebration from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, others reckoned that it resembled more like a 'Ric Flair strut'. However, Kuldeep Yadav ended the debate on Thursday during Team India's conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Narendra Modi asked Kuldeep Yadav on Rohit Sharma's T20 World Cup trophy celebration

In the video that had gone viral on social media, Kuldeep, who was standing next to Rohit during the medal-presentation ceremony, is seen telling the India skipper to celebrate in the same manner as Messi did two years back when Argentina lifted their third FIFA World Cup trophy, after beating France in Qatar. Kuldeep was even seen enacting Messi's celebration to show Rohit. And the 37-year-old did his best to pull it off, as claimed by many on social media, as it instantly went viral with Messi references. However, WWE legend Ric Flair himself claimed that Rohit's celebration was taken out of his book. In fact, the 16-time world champion recreated the celebration to prove it to the netizens as well.

As the debate continued, PM Modi, during his hour-long chat with the victorious Indian team at his residence on Thursday morning, asked Kuldeep: "How dare you make the Indian captain dance?" The query left Kuldeep in splits, as he opened up on his conversation with Rohit before giving his verdict on the celebration.

"When Rohit told me that we should be doing something (celebration act), I made a suggestion, but he did not do it the way I told him," said Kuldeep as the room burst into laughter.

Earlier during the conversation, Rohit had opened up on the plan to dance his way to the dais to collect the World Cup trophy.

"It was such a big moment for us. We had been waiting for this for so long. The players suggested just don't walk up to the stage in a usual way and attempt something different," the Indian skipper said.

To which the PM asked whether the idea came from Yuzvendra Chahal, triggering a burst of laughter.

"It was idea of Chahal and Kuldeep (Yadav)," responded Rohit.