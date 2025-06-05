Ponting reacts to Virat Kohli breaking down in tears during last over: 'CSK, MI have won IPL a few times. It's not easy'

Ricky Ponting, head coach of Punjab Kings and one of the most respected voices in world cricket, offered a moving perspective on Virat Kohli’s emotional reaction following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s long-awaited IPL title win. The legendary Australian said Kohli’s tears were a testament to the emotional and personal toll of chasing the elusive trophy for 18 seasons, and how much it means to players. Virat Kohli in tears after RCB won IPL 2025(PTI)

Kohli, overwhelmed by emotion as RCB sealed a six-run win over Punjab Kings in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, dropped to his knees in tears. The image captured the end of a wait that spanned the entire history of the IPL; Kohli is the only player to have represented only one franchise since the first season of the tournament in 2008.

"You can see in his eyes in that last over, he was shedding a tear, that's what it means to players, that's what it means to everyone," Ponting told reporters after the final.

“Chennai (Super Kings) have won it a few times, Mumbai (Indians) have won it a few times, but it's not an easy tournament to win — it is as simple as that — and you have to think long and hard about that. It's not easy to win this thing.”

Ponting on Kohli's ‘Test’ remark

Ponting, who has played and won ICC World Cups and led dominant Australian teams across formats, used his own career to back Kohli’s honest admission that IPL glory still doesn’t match up to the pride of representing one’s country in Test cricket. Kohli stated in his post-match reaction that despite the IPL victory being one of the top-most moments of his career, it stands “five marks below Test cricket.”

Ponting echoed Kohli’s reverence for the red-ball game.

"I'm probably one of the biggest purists of the game still involved. Whether I'm coaching or commentating, my first love is Test match cricket, always will be."

“But I totally understand what he means... this is as close as I can get to playing a Test match again.”