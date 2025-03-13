Power-packed middle order, lethal bowling attack but unproven Indian core: Can PBKS break their IPL curse in 2025?

Punjab Kings have spent years in search of a winning formula, often making drastic changes in personnel but struggling to find consistency. Ahead of the upcoming edition, there's another significant change in personnel, with Shreyas Iyer at the helm and Ricky Ponting stepping in as head coach. This marks the second time when the duo has come together for an IPL stint after their time at the Delhi Capitals. Ricky Ponting (R) will reunite with Shreyas Iyer at Punjab Kings in the IPL(Getty Images)

The franchise will hope that this new leadership duo can finally bring stability and direction, which has been missing in the past many seasons; the last time PBKS qualified for the IPL playoffs was way back in 2014, when they finished runners-up. In Iyer, PBKS have a calm presence as a leader, and Ponting’s aggressive tactical acumen could add to a combination that revives Punjab’s long-standing playoff aspirations.

A look at their squad reveals a side packed with power hitters and an intriguing mix of experience and youth. However, the key question remains; can they find the right balance and execute under pressure?

Strengths

Punjab Kings boast one of the most explosive middle orders in the league. The presence of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Josh Inglis provides immense firepower, with the ability to accelerate at any stage of the innings. Shreyas Iyer, occupying the No. 3 spot, brings much-needed stability, ensuring that the team does not rely solely on its big hitters.

The bowling attack looks promising, spearheaded by India’s Arshdeep Singh, whose ability to deliver in the death overs has been crucial in past seasons. The acquisition of Yuzvendra Chahal in the auction adds a world-class spin option, while Marco Jansen’s all-round ability provides flexibility. Young pacers Yash Thakur and Kuldeep Sen add variety and depth to the pace attack, too.

Weaknesses

While the international stars give Punjab an edge, their Indian batting core lacks proven match-winners barring Iyer. Much will depend on Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh, two of the franchise’s few retained players—to step up and contribute significantly.

And even as Iyer played a key role as captain of the Knight Riders in the IPL last year, his was a relatively quiet run as a batter; he scored 351 runs in 14 matches, albeit at a strike rate of nearly 146. With explosive hitters like Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Andre Russell, and an in-form Venkatesh Iyer around him, Shreyas' limited run-scoring was often offset by the firepower in Kolkata's batting lineup.

Another potential issue is PBKS' lower-middle order, where reliance on all-rounders like Jansen and Harpreet Brar to provide runs could leave them vulnerable if the top order collapses. Additionally, fitness concerns surrounding Glenn Maxwell and Lockie Ferguson could impact team balance over the course of the season.

Fresh faces to watch

Nehal Wadhera and Musheer Khan – the younger brother of India's Test batter Sarfaraz Khan – are two young Indian batters who could get their breakthrough moment in IPL 2025.

Wadhera, known for his ability to build innings, and Musheer, a dynamic stroke-maker, could be crucial assets in filling gaps in Punjab’s batting depth.

In the bowling department, V. Vyshak and Yash Thakur bring fresh energy and will be eager to make an impact in a high-pressure tournament.

Prediction

Punjab Kings have the talent to challenge for a playoff spot, but history suggests caution when predicting their fortunes. If Iyer and Ponting can bring the consistency they showed in Delhi Capitals, Punjab could finally make a deep run. However, their success will hinge on how well their Indian batters complement the international stars.

Verdict: Playoff contenders, but only if they can shed their inconsistency.

Full Squad

Batters:

Shreyas Iyer (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Musheer Khan, Vishnu Vinod

All-rounders:

Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar

Bowlers:

Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, V. Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Sen, Lockie Ferguson