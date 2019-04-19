Pragyan Ojha posts cryptic tweet on Ambati Rayudu’s exclusion from World Cup squad

Former Indian left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha has added more fuel to the ongoing debate about middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu’s exclusion from the 15-member World Cup squad announced on Monday with a cryptic tweet.

Rayudu posted a tweet after being left out of the squad which was a direct dig at chief selector MSK Prasad’s comment about all-rounder Vijay Shankar being picked in the squad as a choice for the number 4 slot, which many expected Rayudu to fill.

Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup 😉😋.. — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) April 16, 2019

The 3D reference came a day after chairman of selectors MSK Prasad cited Shankar’s “three-dimensional qualities” to justify his selection. The BCCI brass has taken a note but since it wasn’t a direct criticism of the selection policy, the parent body wants to let it go.

Pragyan Ojha has now responded to that tweet by writing, “Curious case of some Hyderabadi cricketers... been in a similar situation... understand the wink.”

Curious case of some Hyderabadi cricketers... been in a similar situation... understand the wink✌🏼 https://t.co/zLtAQIMvYn — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) April 16, 2019

Ojha’s remark is another dig at the selection panel as he too represented Hyderabad in domestic cricket. The left-arm spinner was at the peak of his Test career before he was unceremoniously dumped from the national team.

Not many would know, Ojha was the Man of the match in Sachin Tendulkar’s farewell Test in Mumbai where he picked 10 wickets against West Indies. Ojha’s case is curious as he picked up 113 wickets in 24 Tests. He has also represented India in 18 one-day internationals and 6 T20 internationals.

