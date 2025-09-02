Prasidh Krishna breaks silence on heated altercation with Joe Root at Oval: ‘It turned into a lot of abuse and…'

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India turned out to be one of the greatest modern-day Test series. All five Tests went down to the wire, with both teams not giving an inch to each other. While the quality of both sides can be questioned, one cannot discount the competitiveness and edge there was, and it was fitting that the five-match series ended at level terms of 2-2. The series saw plenty of needle between India and England, and the series decider at the Oval was no different as Prasidh Krishna and Joe Root went at each other. Prasidh Krishna and Joe Root were involved in a heated exchange during the Oval Test. (Action Images via Reuters)

On Day 2 of the Oval Test, Prasidh welcomed Root in style as the pacer uttered a word or two to welcome the legendary England batter, who is in the second spot in the list of most runs in Tests, only behind Sachin Tendulkar. Root didn't take kindly to this as he charged towards Krishna aggressively.

Root didn't hold back as the two engaged in verbal exchanges. Prasidh and Root have been teammates at Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Almost a month after the conclusion of the series, Prasidh opened on the episode, saying he was unable to understand why Root reacted in the manner he did, as he just told me that he's looking in “great shape.”

“I don't know why Rooty reacted. I just said, 'you're looking in great shape', and then it turned into a lot of abuse and all of that,” Prasidh told ESPNCricinfo.

Root thought I abused him

However, Prasidh Krishna settled the equation with Root once the Oval Test was over. The pacer revealed that the England batter thought he was abused and reacted aggressively.

Prasidh also claimed that Root told him that he wanted to charge himself up so the tussle on the field was much-needed.

“I did go and speak to most of them - including Root. I asked him what happened. He said, 'I thought you abused me. ' I said, 'No', and he replied, ‘I actually just wanted to get myself going as well, so I had to pump myself up’,” said Krishna.

“That's what I love about the sport - that's the way I've always played it. To see everybody, and especially a legend like him, putting it all out there and fighting for the team, even today, that's something for everyone to learn from. You're out there to fight, to win battles. Sometimes it takes a lot more than just skill; it takes a lot of mental grit to be part of that journey,” he added.

The Oval Test went down to the wire, and India emerged triumphant, winning the contest by six runs, registering their narrowest win in Tests. Mohammed Siraj returned with five wickets as Joe Root and Harry Brook's centuries went in vain.

Returning to Prasidh, he played three Tests in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, returning with 14 wickets.