Preity Zinta's unmissable celebration, runs wildly in the stand on Shashank Singh drop catch; Dhoni's reaction follows

Chennai Super Kings' fielding woes continued on Tuesday as they suffered a fourth straight loss in the ongoing IPL 2025. They dropped as many as 11 catches this season, one of which was of Shashank Singh during the match against Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh, which sparked a wild reaction from Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta. PBKS beat CSK by 18 runs in Chandigarh on Tuesday

It happened in the 17th over of the first innings when Shashank looked to play the slog sweep against a tossed-up googly from Noor Ahmad but got a top edge that sent the ball high in the air but did not get the distance. Rachin Ravindra settled under it at cow corner for the catch, but dropped it. Even worse was his throw, which went haywire, handing Punjab an extra run.

The sight left Preity ecstatic as she jumped in the air and ran wildly in the stands, the video of which went viral on social media, while MS Dhoni helplessly watched on. The drop catch proved costly for Chennai as Shashank, who was on 37 off 27 then, completed his half-century in 36 balls to help Punjab amass a match-winning total of 219 for six.

Chennai's field woes

Chennai dropped 11 catches in the ongoing IPL season, the most by any team. Their catch success percentage of 68.5 is the lowest among all ten franchises.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was critical of the team's fielding efforts and reckoned it was the main reason behind their four-match losing streak.

"I think the last four games, the only point of difference (fielding being the difference). It has been critical. The catches we have been dropping, the same batsman is scoring 15, 20, 30 runs," he said in the post-match presentation. "I spoke ahead of the game that we have to enjoy the fielding. If you are nervous, you will drop a catch. If you look to be a standout fielder, save those two, three, get that run-out, it helps the team. Batting and bowling you can have bad days."