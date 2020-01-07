e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / Cricket / Prithvi Shaw ruled out of India A’s practice games in New Zealand

Prithvi Shaw ruled out of India A’s practice games in New Zealand

After injuring his left shoulder while fielding during Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy game, Prithvi Shaw was sent to the NCA for an assessment of the injury.

cricket Updated: Jan 07, 2020 19:33 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
File image of India cricketer Prithvi Shaw in action during a training session.
File image of India cricketer Prithvi Shaw in action during a training session.(PTI)
         

Opener Prithvi Shaw was on Tuesday ruled out of India As two upcoming practice games in New Zealand, the BCCI said in a statement. A call on his participation in the one-day and four-day matches in New Zealand will be taken at a later stage, the statement said.

Also Read: Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch

“Team India batsman Prithvi Shaw suffered from rotator cuff and labrum injury to his left shoulder while fielding on Day 1 (January 3) of the Paytm Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Karnataka. Prithvi is currently under rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru,” the statement read.

After injuring his left shoulder while fielding during Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy game, Shaw was sent to the NCA for an assessment of the injury.

Also Read: ‘He will bat at no. 4 for years to come’: Rohit backs youngster to go big

The young Mumbai batsman, who got injured in an attempt to stop an overthrow on Friday, neither fielded nor came in to bat during the ongoing Ranji tie and later flew to Bengaluru.

Shaw was named in both India A squads for the tour and the team is set to leave on January 10.

tags
top news
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh tomorrow with a stern warning to employees
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh tomorrow with a stern warning to employees
4 men who raped Delhi girl to be hanged on 22 January, orders Delhi court
4 men who raped Delhi girl to be hanged on 22 January, orders Delhi court
From convict’s weight to drop height: What prison rules say about hanging
From convict’s weight to drop height: What prison rules say about hanging
IND vs SL 2nd T20I LIVE: Shardul Thakur strikes, Sri Lanka seven down
IND vs SL 2nd T20I LIVE: Shardul Thakur strikes, Sri Lanka seven down
‘Shocked’: Mumbai woman who held up “Free Kashmir” placard explains
‘Shocked’: Mumbai woman who held up “Free Kashmir” placard explains
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Over 50 killed, 190 injured in stampede at Qassem Soleimani’s funeral: Report
Over 50 killed, 190 injured in stampede at Qassem Soleimani’s funeral: Report
Deepika Padukone reaches JNU’s Sabarmati, shows solidarity with students
Deepika Padukone reaches JNU’s Sabarmati, shows solidarity with students
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of DutyIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news