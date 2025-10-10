Prithvi Shaw says sorry to Musheer Khan after enquiry ordered in ugly fight: ‘I’m like a big brother’; duo reconciles

Out-of-favour Indian batter Prithvi Shaw made headlines once again, this time for reasons both on and off the field. The right-hander hammered a brilliant 181 against his former domestic side Mumbai in a warm-up game ahead of the Ranji season, but it was a fresh controversy involving him that stole the spotlight. The right-handed batter was involved in a heated altercation with Mumbai players after getting dismissed on 181 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje. Prithvi Shaw got invloved in heated altercation with Musheer Khan in the warm-up match.(X Image)

Musheer Khan, who got the better of him, gave a send-off after the wicket, which miffed him as he charged towards him during the altercation. Things got quite heated between Shaw and Mumbai players as the umpires had to intervene and pacify him, even as Mumbai player Siddhesh Lad followed the batter as he walked back to the pavilion.

Meanwhile, according to a report in the Times of India, Shaw has apologised to young Musheer for his behaviour and told him, "I am like an elder brother to you."

The tension between the two seemed to ease on Day 3 of the warm-up match when Prithvi took the initiative to make peace. After dismissing Arshin Kulkarni, the opener walked up to Musheer, put an arm around his shoulder, and engaged in a friendly chat. Musheer responded warmly, placing his hand on Shaw’s waist as the two shared a light-hearted moment, signalling that the rift had been resolved.

Dilip Vengsarkar to investigate Shaw-Musheer incident

Earlier, the Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Associations launched investigations into the incident, appointing former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar to investigate.

“There will be a [Mumbai Ranji team] selection committee meeting on Thursday, so we will ask them — the Mumbai captain, coach and the player — about what happened. We will be getting a report [of this incident] during our selection committee meeting, and former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar, who is our Advisor, will speak to them [players],” Mumbai Cricket Association secretary Abhay Hadap told Mid-Day.

Shaw crafted a brilliant 181 off 220 deliveries, laced with 21 boundaries and three sixes, showcasing his trademark flair and aggressive strokeplay.

Having made his First-Class debut for Mumbai in 2016–17 and his Test debut for India at just 18 in 2018–19, Shaw parted ways with his home team after the previous season. He has since joined Maharashtra, alongside seasoned all-rounder Jalaj Saxena, who earlier represented Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.