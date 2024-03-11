Prithvi Shaw shown no mercy for 'getting out in same fashion' in Ranji Trophy final: 'It's been five years and...'

Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw failed with the bat once again in the second innings of the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha. Shaw was stunned by Yash Thakur with a jaffa on Day 2 of the mega summit clash at Wankhede Stadium. The Mumbaikar missed his fifty in the first innings and was dismissed by 46, it turned worse for him in the second innings as he managed to get just 11. Prithvi Shaw was dismissed on 11 in the second innings of the Ranji Trophy final.

It was the second ball of the seventh over when Shaw with his high backlift came forward to drive the ball but the gap between his bat and pad was enough for the ball to breach and hit the stumps. It was an incredible delivery from Thakur to hit the timber and provide Vidarbha with an early breakthrough in the second innings.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

However, it wasn't the first time when Shaw was dismissed in such a fashion as earlier Ricky Ponting also predicted a similar dismissal for him in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy where Starc castled him in the first Test.

The cricket fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, lashed out at Shaw for getting out in the same fashion in the past four years and not learning from his mistakes.

Shaw's opening partner Bhupen Lalwani followed in his footsteps a couple of overs later with spinner Harsh Dubey removing the opener for a score of 18(38).

Earlier, Mumbai bowlers hunted in the pack to dismantle Vidarbha's batting line-up as the visitors were bundled for just 105 in reply to hosts 224 in first innings.

They resumed the day with a score of 31/3 looking to bounce back after stumbling at the end of Day 1.

Vidarbha lost seven wickets in a span of 28 overs with the spin duo of Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian removing the middle-order batters to put Mumbai in the driver's seat.

Meanwhile, after the openers' early departure, skipper Ajinkya Rahane and youngster Musheer Khan's unbeaten fifties ensured Mumbai ended Day 2 in the driver's seat with a big 260-run lead. At the end of the stumps, Mumbai posted 141/2 with Rahane and Musheer unbeaten with scores of 58(109) and 51(135) respectively.