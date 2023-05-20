Prithvi Shaw to be given another go as Delhi look to end season on high: DC predicted XI vs CSK

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their final match of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With no chance of making it to the playoffs, all DC can do is look to end the season on a high and maybe spoil the party for CSK, who need to win this match to move to the final four. DC won their last game against PBKS and will hope to win again and avoid finishing last on the points table. They will look to restore some pride with a repeat of the performance against PBKS and avenge their defeat to CSK earlier in the season in Chennai. Shaw scored a half century in DC's last match.(AP)

David Warner’s men have been poor for most of the season with the batters letting them down. DC not being able to close matches while they are on top, has been a major concern. They have lost wickets in clumps throughout the season with a non-existent middle-order. It was only in the last game that the batters stood up and helped DC cross the 200-run mark for the first time this season in their penultimate game.

So far this season, DC have lost to LSG, GT, RR, MI and RCB. They finally got their first win of the season against KKR in Delhi after five consecutive losses. Which was then followed by a win and a defeat against SRH. DC got back to winning ways after the loss against SRH to beat GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

They then beat RCB in Delhi but lost again in their next game as the batters wilted under pressure from the CSK bowlers and ended up 27 runs short of the 167-run target.

Against PBKS in Delhi, the bowlers did well to restrict Punjab to a gettable score but the batters capitulated once again as DC fell short of the target by 31 runs. But in the reverse fixture in Dharamsala, the batters scored 213/2 and the bowlers did enough to restrict the PBKS batters and win the game by 15 runs.

Warner is DC's leading run-scorer this season with 430 runs with four half-centuries and has been scoring briskly again in the last few games.

Axar Patel has so far scored 268 runs this season. He is the only domestic batter to have made a notable contribution to the team's batting efforts so far.

Phil Salt and Manish Pandey have chipped in with 215 and 160 runs respectively. As a unit, the DC batters have not been good enough this season and are one of the lowest scorers in the league according to statistics.

Rilee Rossouw and Prithvi Shaw both scored half-centuries against PBKS to show their true ability but it was a case of too little too late for DC as they could have done with such performances from their players a few games ago. Mitch Marsh has also had a disappointing campaign with the bat. Sarfaraz too has had another disappointing campaign and there is a big chance he might be released by the franchise after this season.

The uncapped youngsters have not progressed as DC would have liked them to and the team will need to look for better prospects for future success.

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have picked up 21 wickets between them this season at an economy of under seven. Marsh is the top wicket-taker for the team with 12 scalps so far but missed the last game due to injury and could miss the final game of the season too. Nortje has picked up 9 wickets. Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed have picked up 25 wickets between them.

Nortje is expected to continue in the team if Marsh is unfit. Ripal Patel could replace Yash Dhull in the playing eleven.

Openers: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw.

Middle order: Aman Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt (wk), Ripal Patel.

All-rounders: Axar Patel.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact Player: Yash Dhull, Prithvi Shaw, Pravin Dubey, Mukesh Kumar and Lalit Yadav are all Impact player options for DC.

