Prithvi Shaw to warm bench again, Anrich Nortje expected to play: Check Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Likely XIs

Delhi Capitals will look to register their first win of the season when they take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The comeback of Rishabh Pant didn't go as planned as he failed to lead his team to victory on his return to the competitive cricket, however, the southpaw is all motivated to earn the two crucial points on the table. Prithvi Shaw is likely to sit out again as DC face RR.

The Delhi-based franchised failed to produce a collective effort on the field as Punjab Kings trumped them at their new home ground.

However, their leading paceman Anrich Nortje has landed in India and is available for selection for the Royals clash which is a big boost for Pant and his team.

After Ishant Sharma sustained an injury while fielding, Delhi suffered miserably in the bowling department during the death overs but the arrival of Nortje might solve most of their problems.

It is highly unlikely for Delhi Capitals to include Prithvi Shaw in the XI as DC will look for consistency with Warner and Marsh at the top.

DC Likely Playing XI if batting first: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Abhishek Porel, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kumar Kushagra, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

DC Likely Playing XI if batting second: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Abhishek Porel, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

Rajasthan Royals look to continue winning momentum

Samson guided the Royals to a clinical 20-run win in their first match of the season once again. The wicketkeeper batter led the team from the front with his 82-run knock while the bowlers also complemented it well to outclass Lucknow Super Giants. With Riyan Parag getting early rhythm, the Royals top-four will pose questions to the Delhi bowling lineup.

It seems like Rajasthan Royals have also sorted their plans right for the new-ball and death bowling with Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma excelling in different roles against LSG.

RR likely XI if bowl first: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Nandre Burger, R Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

RR likely XI if bat first: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal