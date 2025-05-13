PSL 2025 to resume on the same day as IPL 2025, PCB once again initiates clash

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 will resume on May 17, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed on social media on Tuesday. The tournament will now resume on the same day as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The BCCI announced the revised schedule for the 18th edition of the T20 tournament on Monday night. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi announces the resumption date for PSL 2025.(AFP)

The BCCI have already announced the entire fixture list and venues for the IPL league stage. Only the venues for the playoffs have yet to be revealed. However, the PCB has only announced the resumption date for the PSL and when the tournament will conclude.

The PSL will now end a week after it was originally scheduled to. Earlier, the IPL and PSL were suspended owing to the rising cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. However, a ceasefire led to both BCCI and PCB deciding to resume their respective T20 competitions.

"HBL PSL X picks up from where it left off," he wrote in the post. "6 teams, 0 fear. Get ready for 8 thrilling matches starting 17th May, leading up to the Grand Final on 25th May. Best of luck to all the teams," PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

There are eight games remaining in the PSL. However, it is not known whether overseas stars such as Daryl Mitchell and David Warner will return to Pakistan for the remainder of the tournament.

The tenth edition of the PSL began on April 12. The tournament was suspended indefinitely before the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings in Rawalpindi.

This is the first time that PCB decided to conduct the PSL in the same window as the IPL. For the uninitiated, the 18th edition of the IPL began on March 22.

Originally, the PSL final was supposed to be played on April 18 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What did PCB say about PSL's suspension?

The PCB confirmed the suspension of the PSL last week, just a day after announcing that the tournament would go ahead in Dubai, UAE. However, according to reports, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) did not entertain the PCB's request and opted out of hosting the remaining PSL matches.

However, PCB's official release did not state anything regarding this and the rising tensions between India and Pakistan at the border was cited as the official reason.

The board also confirmed that most of the overseas stars of the league wanted to go back home and PCB kept their mental well-being in mind.

“We, at the PCB, also have a sincere regard for the mental well-being of participating players and the sentiments of our foreign players, and we respect the concerns of their families who want to see them back home,” the PCB said in an official release.