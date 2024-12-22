Pujara, Bangar send Travis Head message to Jasprit Bumrah, point out what makes AUS batter ‘look very uncomfortable’

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 level at 1-1, Gautam Gambhir and his support staff will hope to solve the Travis Head conundrum, which has taken India by storm since the 2023 ODI World Cup final. Head destroyed India in that final, smacking 137 runs off 120 balls, as Australia successfully chased down a target of 241 runs, reaching 241/4 in 43 overs. He has been at his destructive best at the ongoing Test series too, with back-to-back tons in Adelaide and Brisbane. In the second innings in Perth, he got 89 but India ended up winning the match. India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Travis Head.(AAP Image via REUTERS)

Meanwhile, he smacked 140 and 152 in the next two Tests, driving Australia to stage a comeback in the series. Head has already registered 409 runs at an average of 81.80 across five innings in the ongoing series.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Sanjay Bangar's advice to Indian bowlers

Indian bowlers have found it hard to deal with Head, unlike other Aussie batters. Speaking ahead of the fourth Test, Cheteshwar Pujara urged Jasprit Bumrah and Co. to keep always keep their line ‘middle-off’ as it makes Head ‘uncomfortable’.

“Line is very important. Keep middle-off stumps line. Even if you are bowling over the stumps or around the wicket, don't let the middle stump play as off stump. The line should always be middle-off. In that line, he [Travis Head] looks very uncomfortable,” Pujara said on Star Sports.

“He is already uncomfortable against the short ball. He does play his shots, but if you have fielders for short balls, then use it as variation. You don't need to bowl every ball short; most of the deliveries should target the stumps with an occasional short ball. If they follow this strategy against him, the chances of success are high,” he added.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar supported Pujara’s words, and also had an additional piece of advice. “At the start of the innings, go around the wicket and bowl in the corridor. If it proves successful in the first 10-15 balls, stick to that plan. Plan A is to come around the wicket and make him play at off stump. If there's no success, shift to over the wicket with more fielders on the on-side and a deep third man,” he said, on Star Sports.

“By sticking to the middle-stump line, you force him to do something different. Against the short ball, his bat always comes into play, making deep third man, deep fine leg, and deep square leg potential catching positions. This approach dries up his scoring opportunities and creates pressure. India needs to persist with this plan and have patience to neutralize the Travis Head threat”, he added.

The fourth Test is scheduled to be held in Melbourne and will begin on Boxing Day (December 26). Both sides will be looking to take a lead in the ongoing series, with rain deciding the draw in Brisbane.