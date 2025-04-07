Menu Explore
R Ashwin ends silence on YouTube controversy after Stephen Fleming's comment; takes defiant ction for IPL 2025

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 07, 2025 11:43 AM IST

R Ashwin vowed not to post any video related to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) through the course of the IPL season on his YouTube channel.

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took a defiant step on Sunday after becoming embroiled in a controversy during the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The veteran bowler vowed not to post any video related to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) through the course of the IPL season on his YouTube channel.

Ravichandran Ashwin broke silence on his YouTube controversy(PTI)
Ravichandran Ashwin broke silence on his YouTube controversy(PTI)

During one of CSK's recent games in the IPL 2025, former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) analyst Prasanna Agoram questioned CSK's decision to play Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad ahead of experienced campaigners Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. The video was shared on Ashwin's YouTube channel, thus sparking a controversy, which later led to the senior bowler taking the video down.

CSK coach Stephen Fleming was asked about the video after the team's 25-run loss against Delhi Capitals at home on Saturday, and he deemed it "irrelevant". He said: "I have no idea. I didn't even know he had a channel, so I don't know that stuff. That's irrelevant."

Ashwin's defiant action

Amid the controversy, Ashwin, who retired from international cricket in December last year, posted a lengthy note on his YouTube channel saying that they would not cover any matter related to the Chennai team during the IPL.

"Given the nature of the discussions on this forum over the last week, we want to be mindful of how things can be interpreted and have chosen to step away from covering CSK games, both previews and reviews, for the rest of this season," a statement from Ashwin wrote.

"We value the diversity of perspectives that come through on our shows and remain committed to ensuring the conversation stays true to the integrity and purpose of the platform we've established. The views expressed by our guests do not reflect Ashwin's personal opinions. We appreciate all those who engage thoughtfully with the spirit of the show," it added.

CSK will next be in action on Tuesday against Punjab Kings in Chandigarh, before they travel to the Eden Gardens to face defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with SRH vs GT Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
