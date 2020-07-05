Rahul Dravid took note of him and said he was destined for big things: Carlos Brathwaite banks on Sharmarh Brooks to shine in England

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 17:40 IST

Sharmarh Brooks could be the anchor West Indies requires in the three-match Test series against England starting on July 8 - it will also mark the return of international cricket after a gap of more than three months due to Covid-19 - believes former West Indies T20 captain Carlos Brathwaite.

And the reason for Barthwaite’s faith in Brooks is the praise from former India captain Rahul Dravid. Brathwaite revealed Dravid had predicted great things for Brooks after the right-hander, who has just played three Tests so far, had scored 91 and 122 against India A in 2018

“If they have a bad start Brooks is very dependable. He can soak up the pressure and transfer that pressure once the ball gets older and the spinners come on. Brooks is very driven to get some big scores on this tour and I expect him to be the breakout star,” he told the BBC.

Brathwaite said Dravid had taken note Brooks during that A series in England that cemented the talent Brooks had.

“India legend Rahul Dravid spoke to me about Brooks two years ago after he scored 122 not out and 91 for West Indies A against India A in England.

“Dravid made a note of him and said he was destined for big things. Dravid is my idol and for him to endorse Brooks just cemented what I have known about him growing up,” he added.

Brooks, who represented West Indies in two U19 World Cups in 2006 and 2008, made his Test debut against India last year. The right-hander grabbed eyeballs in his thrid Test when he scored a gritty ton against Afghanistan.

The series begins on Wednesday and marks the return of international cricket amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brathwaite also feels that West Indies skipper Jason Holder’s impact as an all-rounder has not been appreciated enough in international cricket and reckons that the first Test will be a battle between him and Ben Stokes.

Brathwaite put Holder on top of his list of players who will be crucial to their campaign in England, set to be led by Stokes in the absence of Joe Root. Holder had scored 229 runs and took seven wickets in two Tests against England in 2019 at home though he has never scored a Test fifty in England.

“When discussing great all-rounders in the world at the moment, you talk about Ben Stokes or people mention Mitchell Marsh. No-one mentions Holder, who is top of the ICC rankings,” Brathwaite said.

“His consistency and calmness as a bowler and a batsman sets him apart.

That calmness also helps him as a captain - he is very level-headed, even in hectic situations - although off the pitch he is the joker of the group.

“The first Test is set up perfectly as a crucial battle between the two all-rounders and captains, Holder and Stokes,” he added.

Brathwaite believes that, “lack of acknowledgement for Holder as the number one all-rounder in the world will drive him to prove it in this series.”

For Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Raymon Reifer or Rahkeem Cornwall will be instrumental in shaping West Indies’ fortunes in the series.

(With PTI inputs)