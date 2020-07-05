e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Sourav Ganguly names three players from 2019 World Cup squad he would pick in 2003 WC team

Sourav Ganguly names three players from 2019 World Cup squad he would pick in 2003 WC team

Under Ganguly, India reached 2003 World Cup final but lost to Australia in the summit clash. Under Kohli, India reached 2019 World Cup semifinal but lost to New Zealand in the knockout clash, and thus, were eliminated from the tournament.

cricket Updated: Jul 05, 2020 13:00 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Indian Cricket Team at 2019 World Cup and 2003 World Cup.
File image of Indian Cricket Team at 2019 World Cup and 2003 World Cup.(AP/AFP/HT Collage)
         

On papers, India’s 2003 World Cup squad looks equally strong as compared to India’s 2019 World Cup squad. The side led by Sourav Ganguly in 2003 had experienced top-order batsmen such as Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Ganguly. Virat Kohli’s team in 2019 also had a strong top-order with Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Kohli himself. Ganguly’s pace bowling department looked strong with four top-class seamers in Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Ajit Agarkar and veteran Javagal Srinath. Kohli had Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami - all at top of their game. Ganguly’s spin department was sorted with veterans Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble, while Kohli’s spin bowling options were Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. 

Under Ganguly, India managed to reach the 2003 World Cup final but lost to Australia in the summit clash. Under Kohli, India reached 2019 World Cup semifinal but lost to New Zealand in the knockout clash, and thus, were eliminated from the tournament.

Also read: Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis arrested for causing fatal motor accident: Report

But if given an option, would the two captains want to pick any player from each other’s teams in their squad? This was precisely the question that a fan asked current BCCI president Ganguly.

“Pick three cricketers from India’s World Cup 2019 squad you would have loved to have in your World Cup 2003 squad and give reasons?,” Mayank Agarwal read the question from the fan on chat show ‘DadaOpensWithMayank’, uploaded on BCCI official Twitter handle.

Also read: ‘That’s not bad bowling, that’s bloody good footwork’: Chappell to Warne

In his response, Ganguly said: “(Virat) Kohli, Rohit Sharma and (Jasprit) Bumrah.” Explaining the reasons, Ganguly said: “The quality of fast bowler (Bumrah). We played in South Africa, although we bowled exceptionally well in that series. Bumrah, Rohit and Virat would be in the middle. Rohit at the top, and I at no. 3. I don’t know maybe Sehwag might be listening to this and I would get a phone call tomorrow, ‘what the hell do you think’. But I would have these three in the squad,” he said.

Ganguly further added that he would have picked MS Dhoni if given another option. “MS Dhoni also - but since you gave me three choices, I would have managed with Rahul Dravid behind the stumps, because I think he did a great job in the World Cup,” he said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Kanpur firing accused Vikas Dubey knew about raid, aide tell cops after arrest
Kanpur firing accused Vikas Dubey knew about raid, aide tell cops after arrest
India records biggest one-day jump of 24,850 Covid-19 cases, 613 deaths
India records biggest one-day jump of 24,850 Covid-19 cases, 613 deaths
Built in 10 days, world’s ‘largest’ Covid-19 care facility to admit patients from today
Built in 10 days, world’s ‘largest’ Covid-19 care facility to admit patients from today
Chinese PLA’s rear defences in Ladakh’s Galwan valley face an icy challenge
Chinese PLA’s rear defences in Ladakh’s Galwan valley face an icy challenge
LIVE: Russia’s Covid-19 cases cross 680,000
LIVE: Russia’s Covid-19 cases cross 680,000
Mumbai records its second-highest single day July rain in 5 years
Mumbai records its second-highest single day July rain in 5 years
‘I’ll score a fifty faster than you’: Gavaskar’s promise to Srikkanth
‘I’ll score a fifty faster than you’: Gavaskar’s promise to Srikkanth
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In