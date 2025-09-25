Rajasthan Royals find Rahul Dravid's replacement, ex-coach back at helm ahead of IPL 2026: Report

After Rahul Dravid recently parted ways, Kumar Sangakkara is set to become the Rajasthan Royals' new head coach, according to reports. The Sri Lankan has been serving as RR's Director of Cricket since 2021, and according to ESPNcricinfo, he is tipped to be appointed as the IPL franchise's next head coach. Rahul Dravid was RR's head coach last season.(REUTERS)

Sangakkara also served as head coach, along with the Director of Cricket role, for four seasons, and RR reached the playoffs twice during that stint. In 2022, the Sanju Samson-led side reached the IPL final, losing to Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, in 2023, they finished in fifth position, followed by a playoff finish, where they lost in Qualifier 2.

Dravid was handed the head coach role immediately after he led India to 2024 T20 World Cup glory. The India legend had signed a multi-year contract with RR, but he left the franchise recently after a structural review of the 2025 season.

In an official statement, RR said, "Head coach Rahul Dravid will conclude his tenure with the franchise ahead of IPL 2026."

"Rahul has been central to the Royals' journey for many years. His leadership has influenced a generation of players, instilled strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise.

"As part of the franchise structural review, Rahul had been offered a broader position at the franchise, but has chosen not to take this. The Rajasthan Royals, its players, and millions of fans worldwide extend heartfelt thanks to Rahul for his remarkable service to the franchise."

Sangakkara will have a huge task in hand ahead of IPL 2026, especially with Sanju Samson informing RR that he wants to leave. Samson is a key cog in the RR unit and is their captain. Sangakkara will need to find an equally able replacement for the skipper role.

Samson was retained ahead of the 2025 mega auction at a price tag of ₹18 crore, but hardly featured this year. In IPL 2025, he sustained a side strain in the early phase of the campaign and played in only nine matches. RR also finished in ninth position.