Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch RR vs MI IPL match live

An in-form Rajasthan Royals will take on bottom-placed and out-of-reckoning Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. While Rajasthan, placed second in the standings, have lost only two games and won six, Mumbai are already out of contention for a play-off berth, having lost all their eight matches so far. (Full coverage of IPL 2022)

After mustering just 144 runs in their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Royals would be hoping for an improved show from their batters.

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer have been stars for RR this season.

Mumbai, on the other hand, need a “collective effort”. The out-of-form opening duo of Rohit and Ishan Kishan need to find ways to get going and the same holds good for the middle-order batters.

Kishan, with 199 runs from eight outings, has not justified his ₹15.25 crore price tag.

Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Dewald Brewis have had their moments of individual brilliance, but they need to fire in unison.

Here's all you need to know about RR vs MI Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians taking place?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (April 30). The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match MI vs RR match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

