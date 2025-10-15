Ramiz Raja, Aamer Sohail mock India after Pakistan, South Africa players shake hands: 'It's about being gentlemanly'

Twice in two days, a sports team from Pakistan has received handshakes from its opponents. Players of the Indian men's junior hockey team gave High Fives to their Pakistan counterparts and even shook hands after the match. Less than 24 hours later, the Pakistan cricket team defeated the reigning world champions, South Africa, in the first Test at Lahore to end their 10-match winning streak, and were greeted by handshakes from the Proteas. Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi shakes hands with South Africa's Kagiso Rabada after winning the first Test(AFP)

However, what followed wasn't in the best of spirits as the on-air commentators, Ramiz Raja and Aamer Sohail, dragged India into the moment and their discussion, revisiting the Asia Cup controversy. Last month, Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts not once, but three times, a move that heightened tensions and kept the controversy alive, eventually culminating in the trophy row after the final. And yet, 17 days after the final in Dubai, where India defeated Pakistan by five wickets to claim their ninth Asia Cup title, Ramiz and Sohail still couldn't hide the sting of that outcome and the controversy that followed.

Also Read: Mohsin Naqvi's image takes a severe beating after trophy row; ACC chief fails to get recognised

Aamer Sohail: Good to see both teams shaking hands. It's getting out of fashion these days.

Ramiz Raja: It's getting out of hand.

Ramiz then continued. "It's a great tradition. And well, cricket is about tradition, being gentlemanly, about being fair. It's important for South Africa to be sane."

Pakistan's memorable win

Pakistan registered an emphatic 93-run win over South Africa to take a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series. The win gets them running in the World Test Championship points table, where Pakistan is now placed second, just behind Australia with a 100 percent win record. Shaheen Afridi led Pakistan's spirited bowling performance, picking up 4/33, whereas fellow pacer Noman Ali finished with 4/79 to bowl the Proteas out for 183.

Shaheen's brilliant spell comes after Pakistan batters put up a poor show in the second innings, getting bowled out for 167. Earlier, Tony de Zorzi's maiden Test century and a fifty from Ryan Rickleton had propelled South Africa to 269, although they trailed Pakistan by 109 runs. Noman Ali ripped through the Proteas middle order to take 6/112, matching Senuran Muthuswamy's haul of 6/117. Pakistan was always in control of the game from the first innings of the Test, where Salman Agha and Imam Ul Haq scored 93 each. Although both missed out on a well-deserved hundred, Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan's half-centuries lifted Pakistan to 378. South Africa was always forced to play catch-up from that point onward.