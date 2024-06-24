Ramiz Raja baffled at reports of Babar Azam's demotion, salary deductions: 'Beyond me. Players will leave the job'

Pakistan's first-round elimination from the ongoing T20 World Cup sparked extreme reactions against the side. While Babar Azam has been criticised for his poor leadership, the team's overall performances have also come under significant scanner, with many reports suggesting that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to take stern action against the players. Pakistan captain Babar Azam and former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja in a conversation during a practice session(Bibhash Lodh)

One of the reports from PTI had even mentioned that the PCB is contemplating making pay cuts after a disappointing World Cup campaign. Furthermore, local media had stated that the board is also looking to demote Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan from the Category A status.

However, former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja, who had been at the helm of PCB two years ago, was furious at the suggestion. Raja stated that the move will have a negative impact on the players, and they might as well be forced to leave the sport.

“This is beyond me. Cricketers should be paid, simple as that. They have a limited career and PCB has a lot to give to the cricketers,” Raja said, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“If you decrease or withhold the salary of a workforce then it will result in the workforce leaving the job. This is an incredibly delicate matter that as a punishment you are decreasing or holding back the salary of someone,” he added.

Knee-jerk reaction

The former PCB chairman further stated that it would be a “knee-jerk” reaction if PCB decided to cut the salaries of the players. “As I have said before, this is a knee-jerk reaction and you can not improve the standard by increasing or decreasing the pay of the cricketers,” he concluded.

In the T20 World Cup, Pakistan faced a shocking Super Over defeat to hosts and tournament debutants, the United States. The side, then, fell agonizingly close to chasing a 120-run target against arch-rivals India despite needing run-a-ball 48 at one stage in the innings.

Pakistan did win their remaining matches of the group against Canada and Ireland, but it wasn't enough for the side to seal a Super Eight berth.