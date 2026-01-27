Rampaging India hope for Samson to bounce back

Visakhapatnam: With two matches to go and the series already in the bag, India have an opportunity to tighten loose ends, experiment with combinations and even employ whacky strategies if they want to. Sanju Samson during a training session ahead of the fourth T20I against New Zealand. (PTI)

The hosts and reigning champions could not have been in a happier space ahead of a World Cup as they aim to defend the crown for only the second time in the T20 tournament’s 18-year odyssey.

The rest of the New Zealand series will be played down South in Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram, where a scarcity of international matches will ensure packed stands.

As the 3-0 scoreline suggests, things have fallen in place as a collective for the hosts. Tilak Varma’s absence has been made up by Ishan Kishan’s counterpunching knocks. Axar Patel’s injured finger - he has resumed light bowling in the nets - robbed the hosts of a crucial all-round balancing force. But they have found an alternative way to plug the gap in Harshit Rana, ensuring batting depth. Ravi Bishnoi putting his hand up when Varun Chakravarthy was rested in Guwahati makes him a viable option if Washington Sundar does not recover in time.

When the linen is so well-laid, it’s difficult to spot any creases. But, in a team sport, they are always there. Ask Sanju Samson. In all the merry dancing and cake cutting drills at entry and exit of hotels, with players living out of a suitcase, Samson has cut a forlorn figure.

In the matter of a week, the Kerala batter’s world has turned gloomy. From prospects of finally getting to bat where he was best suited in a World Cup scenario, a hat-trick of dismissals, not too different from the other against New Zealand pacers, have given rise to doubts that have shadowed his game right through his career.

Samson has endured a poor 2025 (222 runs, Avg 20) after a stellar 2024 (436 runs, Avg 44). It was presumed, some of his downturn was down to him being floated around the batting order after he was replaced at the top by Shubman Gill.

Now back at the top, it’s his pattern of dismissals that have been more concerning. Samson’s back foot trigger is pronounced. New Zealand fast bowlers have spotted, as he goes deep inside the crease, there is a chance he cannot fully lean on to his shots to fuller balls. They have attacked his stumps. When he got all those runs in 2024 in South Africa, his backfoot game allowed him to dominate on the true bouncy surfaces.

Of late in India, Samson has been unable to adjust to change in lengths and pace. England used the short ball tactics and got him out to bouncers five times in a row, The Kiwis have bowled straighter lines and thrice, the out-of-position right-hander has handed out catches to fielders inside the circle on the on-side.

T20 may be less technical, and the batting Powerplay is very much a boundary-hitting stage. But belting the ball regularly or timing it to perfection cannot happen unless the batting arc is in order and the mind uncluttered.

“Sanju is one knock away from getting that confidence and form back. I have no doubt that he will find his form before the World Cup,” Morne Morkel, India bowling coach said.

It’s a quirk of fate for Samson that Tilak Varma hasn’t recovered yet. But he would know, in India’s talent factory, extra chances come with an expiry date tag.

Bowling flexibility

On expected lines, India have tried different bowling combinations in each game. Getting Hardik Pandya to use the new ball, Jasprit Bumrah to bowl just the solitary over in the Powerplay are mix and match options that may come in handy in the main event.

“We’ve got a handful of bowlers who can bowl in every situation,” Morkel said. “Part of the thinking for us leading into the World Cup was to look at different sorts of combinations, areas where we don’t want teams to have set plans against us. I think at the moment we’re doing that right well, that if that team starts to run against us, they don’t know where we’re going to fit and how we’re going to play our cards.”

At the moment, those cards are coming out just right. “We want to try and get teams 6 down, 7-8 down, by the 15th, 16th over,” Morkel added.

Early intent with the bat , gun for wickets with the new ball. India looks to be the team to beat. As head coach Gautam Gambhir took the umpire’s position in the net Samson was having a hit on Tuesday, he would be hoping for his first choice opener to find the middle of his blade where it matters. That’s the missing piece in the jigsaw puzzle, Gambhir would be after in the remainder of the series.