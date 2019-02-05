 Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Final, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Day 3 Live Cricket Score and updates: Snell Patel departs after ton, Saurashtra in trouble
LIVE BLOG

Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Final, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Day 3 Live Cricket Score and updates: Snell Patel departs after ton, Saurashtra in trouble

Vidarbha vs Saurashtra: Catch all the live updates from the Ranji Trophy Final on Day 3

By HT Correspondent | Feb 05, 2019 10:54 IST
highlights

10:53 hrs IST

Umesh gets Patel

The bouncer trick has worked. After being hit on the helmet, Patel was expecting another one, but Umesh bowls a length ball outside off. The centurion goes after it with static feet and edges it. Huge moment in the match, Vidarbha on the charge

10:33 hrs IST

100 for Snell Patel

He has swept an angled ball for four and reaches his 2nd century for the season. Has been a dogged innings which has kept Vidarbha at bay. He needs to carry on and nibble away at the deficit.

10:19 hrs IST

Sarwate strikes

The breakthrough arrives. Slower arm ball angled in, Mankad plays for the turn, there is no turn and he has been trapped in front. Vidarbha strike

10:01 hrs IST

Saurashtra soild

Mankad receives treatment for his right thumb. He has been battered today, but is holding fort. Saurashtra are showing fight against some high-quality bowling

9:31 hrs IST

Day 3 is underway

Snell Patel holds the key for Saurashtra, the pitch will turn today and will keep low for the seam bowlers. He is supported by Mankad. Sarwate, who was the pick of the bowlers, on day 2 starts the proceedings