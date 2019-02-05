Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Final, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Day 3 Live Cricket Score and updates: Snell Patel departs after ton, Saurashtra in trouble
Vidarbha vs Saurashtra: Catch all the live updates from the Ranji Trophy Final on Day 3
-
10:53 hrs IST
Umesh gets Patel
-
10:33 hrs IST
100 for Snell Patel
-
10:19 hrs IST
Sarwate strikes
-
10:01 hrs IST
Saurashtra soild
-
9:31 hrs IST
Day 3 is underway
Live Updates: The bouncer trick has worked. After being hit on the helmet, Patel was expecting another one, but Umesh bowls a length ball outside off. The centurion goes after it with static feet and edges it. Huge moment in the match, Vidarbha on the charge
