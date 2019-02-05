Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Final, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Day 3 Live Cricket Score and updates: Snell Patel departs after ton, Saurashtra in trouble

Live Updates: The bouncer trick has worked. After being hit on the helmet, Patel was expecting another one, but Umesh bowls a length ball outside off. The centurion goes after it with static feet and edges it. Huge moment in the match, Vidarbha on the charge

10:53 hrs IST Umesh gets Patel The bouncer trick has worked. After being hit on the helmet, Patel was expecting another one, but Umesh bowls a length ball outside off. The centurion goes after it with static feet and edges it. Huge moment in the match, Vidarbha on the charge





10:33 hrs IST 100 for Snell Patel He has swept an angled ball for four and reaches his 2nd century for the season. Has been a dogged innings which has kept Vidarbha at bay. He needs to carry on and nibble away at the deficit.





10:19 hrs IST Sarwate strikes The breakthrough arrives. Slower arm ball angled in, Mankad plays for the turn, there is no turn and he has been trapped in front. Vidarbha strike





10:01 hrs IST Saurashtra soild Mankad receives treatment for his right thumb. He has been battered today, but is holding fort. Saurashtra are showing fight against some high-quality bowling



