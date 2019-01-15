Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Quarter-finals Day 1, live score and updates

All eyes will be on Cheteshwar Pujara, hero of India’s maiden Test series triumph in Australia, when an upbeat Saurashtra face Uttar Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy quarter-final beginning in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Pujara confirming his availability for the crucial tie is a big shot in the arm for Saurashtra, who were undefeated in Group A alongside Vidarbha with three wins and five draws. India’s batting mainstay paved the way for a historic Test series win in Australia with three centuries.

Follow live updates from all the quarter-final matches here -