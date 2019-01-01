Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Tons by KS Bharat, Ricky Bhui put Andhra in command vs Hyderabad

Centuries by K S Bharat (178 not out) and Ricky Bhui (129) helped Andhra take control against Hyderabad at stumps on day three of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group ‘B’ match in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Talented young wicketkeeper-batsman Bharat hit 22 fours and two sixes in his 277-ball knock of 178 while Bhui struck 14 fours and two sixes in his 248-ball innings as Andhra scored 502 for 7 declared in 154 overs in reply to Hyderabad’s 271.

At end of the day’s proceedings, Hyderabad was 33 for no loss, still trailing by 198 runs.

Resuming at 207 for 3, Andhra dominated proceedings as Bhui and Bharat piled on the runs even as the Hyderabad bowlers wilted.

The fourth-wicket partnership between the two produced 234 runs.

Bharat led the run-scoring and was the more aggressive of the two, hitting shots all round the wicket.

The pair took the total from 350 to 400 before the visiting side broke through when T Ravi Teja (2 for 101) dismissed Bhui, having him caught behind by K S K Chaitanya.

Bharat continued to pile on the runs and took the score past 500 before the team declared at 502 for 7.

Hyderabad openers Tanmay Agarwal (13 batting) and Tilak Varma (20 batting) ensured that the team didn’t suffer any setbacks as they look to erase the huge deficit.

At Mohali, Punjab thrashed Kerala by 10 wickets and took their points tally to 20, thereby brightening their his chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals.

Brief scores (at end of day 3): Hyderabad 271 all out in 90.3 overs and 33 for no loss in 10 overs vs Andhra 502 for 7 declared in 154 overs (K S Bharat 178 not out, Ricky Bhui 129, C R Gnaneswar 65).

At Mohali: Kerala 121 and 223 all out in 73.1 overs (Mohammed Azharudeen 112, Mayank Markande 4 for 56) lost to Punjab 237 all out in 75.2 overs and 131 for no loss (Shubman Gill 69 not out, Jiwanjot Singh 48 not out). Points: Punjab: 7, Kerala: 0.

At Indore: Madhya Pradesh 265 and 193 all out in 58.5 overs (Rajat Patidar 54, Gurvinder Singh 6 for 53) beat Himachal 127 all out in 55.3 overs and 191 all out in 44.4 overs (PP Jaiswal 44, Kumar Kartikeya Singh 3 for 58) by 140 runs. Points: MP: 6, Himachal: 0.

