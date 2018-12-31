Ranji Trophy 2018: Advantage Vidarbha as Mumbai trail by 342 runs

Vidarbha piled up a mammoth 511 in their first essay and then reduced Mumbai to 169/6 on the second day of their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy Game in Nagpur on Monday.

For Vidarbha, veteran Wasim Jaffer (178) and one-down Atharva Taide (95) had laid foundation of a big score at the Vidarha Cricket Association stadium.

Resuming at 389/4, Ganesh Satish added 13 runs to his overnight tally and fell at 90 as he missed a deserving hundred.

Satish became pacer Shardul Thakur’s second victim.

But a determined Mohit Kale struck a patient 68 in 126 balls.

And contributions from lower order batsmen -- Apoorv Wankhede (25), Akshay Wakhare (20 not out) and Aditya Sarwate (16) -- helped the hosts cross the 500-run mark.

For the visitors, slow left-arm bowler Dhurmil Matkar ended with a five-wicket haul but had to concede 141 runs.

However, 41-time Ranji champions Mumbai, who need an outright win to stay alive in the tournament, had a disastrous start.

They lost opener Vikrant Auti (7), in-form captain Siddhesh Lad (3) and Shreyas Iyer (0) cheaply.

The visitors were reeling at 31-3, but then Jay Bista (64) and all-rounder Shubham Ranjane (52) resurrected their innings with their 99-run stand for the fourth wicket.

As things looked positive for Mumbai, Bista threw his wicket away, with Mumbai at 130-4.

Then the domestic giants lost Ranjane and experienced batsman Aditya Tare (12) in quick succession.

At close of play, all-rounder Shivam Dubey (21 not out) and Dhurmil Matkar (6 not out) were holding fort.

For Vidarbha, young off-spinner Akshay Wakhare (4-55) was the pick of the bowlwers and his scalps included Bista, Iyer and Ranjane.

Meanwhile, at Pune, visitors Gujarat have taken a massive 184-run lead against Maharashtra with skipper Priyank Panchal and opener Kathan Patel slamming centuries.

After bundling out Maharashtra for 230 on Sunday, Gujarat ended the second day at 414/3.

At Alur in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh have a mountain to climb as they trail hosts Karnataka by 297 runs.

Karnataka posted a massive 418 in their first essay while Chhattisgarh were teetering at 121/3.

And at Karnail Singh Stadium in New Delhi, Baroda had an upper hand, after they took the crucial first-innings lead against Railways.

Brief Scores: At Nagpur: Vidarbha 511 (Wasim Jaffer 178, Atharva Taide 95, Ganesh Satish 90, Dhurmil Matkar 5-141) versus Mumbai 169/6 (Jay Bista 64, Shubham Ranjane 52, Shivam Dubey 21 not out, Akshay Wakhare 4-55).

Mumbai trail by 342 runs.

At Pune: Maharashtra 230 versus Gujarat 414/3 (Priyank Panchal 141, Kathan Patel 107, Manprit Juneja 81, Anupam Sanklecha 1-61).

Gujarat lead by 184 runs.

At Alur (Karnataka): Kartanaka 418 (Dega Nischal 107, Sidharth K V 105, R Vinay Kumar 90 not out, Pankaj Rao 7-82) versus Chhattisgarh 121/3 (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 53 not out, Amandeep Khare 43 not out, Abhimanyu Mithun 3-26).

Chhattisgarh trail by 297 runs.

At New Delhi (Karnail Singh Stadium): Baroda 313 (Krunal Pandya 160, Mitesh Patel 61 not out, Amit Mishra 5-76) and 14/2 (Kedar Devdhar 6 not out, Amit Mishra 2-9) versus Railways 200 (Mahesh Rawat 50, Arindam Ghosh 46, Krunal Pandya 4-40).

Baroda lead by 127 runs.

