Ranji Trophy Live Streaming, Round 7: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

The seventh round of Ranji Trophy has some exciting cricket in store for the fans. Mumbai, who are yet to register a win in the tournament will be up against Saurashtra. Madhya Pradesh’s Ajay Rohera, who broke the record for the highest score on first-class debut, will take on Delhi’s bowling attack in the seventh round of Ranji Trophy.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the round 7 Ranji Trophy matches.

When do the Ranji Trophy Round 7 matches begin?

The Ranji Trophy Round 7 matches will be played from December 20, 2018 to December 25, 2018

Where will the Ranji Trophy Round 7 matches be played?

The Ranji Trophy Round 7 matches will be played at multiple venues throughout India.

What time do the Ranji Trophy Round 7 matches begin?

The Ranji Trophy Round 7 matches will begin at 09:30 hrs IST

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ranji Trophy Round 7 matches?

The Ranji Trophy Round 7 matches will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Ranji Trophy Round 7 matches?

The Ranji Trophy Round 7 matches will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 13:01 IST