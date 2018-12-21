Today in New Delhi, India
Ranji Trophy Live Streaming, Round 7: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Seventeen exciting ties will be played all over India in the Ranji Trophy round 7.

cricket Updated: Dec 21, 2018 13:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranji Trophy,Shreyas Iyer,Where to Watch
File image of Mumbai’s Shreyas Iyer.(Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

The seventh round of Ranji Trophy has some exciting cricket in store for the fans. Mumbai, who are yet to register a win in the tournament will be up against Saurashtra. Madhya Pradesh’s Ajay Rohera, who broke the record for the highest score on first-class debut, will take on Delhi’s bowling attack in the seventh round of Ranji Trophy.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the round 7 Ranji Trophy matches.

When do the Ranji Trophy Round 7 matches begin?

The Ranji Trophy Round 7 matches will be played from December 20, 2018 to December 25, 2018

Where will the Ranji Trophy Round 7 matches be played?

The Ranji Trophy Round 7 matches will be played at multiple venues throughout India.

What time do the Ranji Trophy Round 7 matches begin?

The Ranji Trophy Round 7 matches will begin at 09:30 hrs IST

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ranji Trophy Round 7 matches?

The Ranji Trophy Round 7 matches will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Ranji Trophy Round 7 matches?

The Ranji Trophy Round 7 matches will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 13:01 IST

