Ranji Trophy Live Streaming, Round 7: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online
Seventeen exciting ties will be played all over India in the Ranji Trophy round 7.cricket Updated: Dec 21, 2018 13:01 IST
The seventh round of Ranji Trophy has some exciting cricket in store for the fans. Mumbai, who are yet to register a win in the tournament will be up against Saurashtra. Madhya Pradesh’s Ajay Rohera, who broke the record for the highest score on first-class debut, will take on Delhi’s bowling attack in the seventh round of Ranji Trophy.
Here’s a look at when and where to watch the round 7 Ranji Trophy matches.
When do the Ranji Trophy Round 7 matches begin?
The Ranji Trophy Round 7 matches will be played from December 20, 2018 to December 25, 2018
Where will the Ranji Trophy Round 7 matches be played?
The Ranji Trophy Round 7 matches will be played at multiple venues throughout India.
What time do the Ranji Trophy Round 7 matches begin?
The Ranji Trophy Round 7 matches will begin at 09:30 hrs IST
Which TV channels will broadcast the Ranji Trophy Round 7 matches?
The Ranji Trophy Round 7 matches will be shown on the Star Sports Network.
How do I watch online live streaming of the Ranji Trophy Round 7 matches?
The Ranji Trophy Round 7 matches will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/
First Published: Dec 21, 2018 13:01 IST