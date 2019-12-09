e-paper
Ranji Trophy: Veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer achieves historic feat in India’s premier domestic competition

Ranji Trophy: Wasim Jaffer played 31 Tests for India and scored 1944 runs at an average of 34.10. He also slammed five centuries and 11 half-centuries during his time with the national team.

cricket Updated: Dec 09, 2019 14:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Vidarbha batsman Wasim Jaffer.
File image of Vidarbha batsman Wasim Jaffer.(PTI)
         

Veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer added fresh feather into his already illustrious cap when he took to the field for Vidarbha against Andhra in Ranji Trophy 2019-20 on Monday. Jaffer became the first cricketer in the history of India’s premier domestic to appear in 150 Ranji matches. The second cricketer on the list is Devendra Bundela while Amol Majumdar completes the illustrious top three list.

Also Read: Snake on the ground! Ranji Trophy match delayed - WATCH

Most Ranji matches played:

150: Wasim Jaffer

145: Devendra Bundela

136: Amol Majumdar

Jaffer made his debut during the 1996/97 season and hasn’t looked back since. The right-hander has since scored 40 centuries in domestic circuit, which is also a record. Moreover, Jaffer beacme the first cricket in the history of Ranji Trophy to go past 11,000 runs in 2018.

Also Read: After ‘notebook’, Williams gives Kohli ‘keep shut’ send-off - Watch

Jaffer played 31 Tests for India and scored 1944 runs at an average of 34.10. He also slammed five centuries and 11 half-centuries during his time with Team India. The stylish right-hander also has two double centuries to his credit on the international arena (212 vs West Indies and 202 vs Pakistan).

