Ranji Trophy: Wasim Jaffer’s double ton helps Vidarbha take big lead

Veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer slammed a double hundred as holders Vidarbha grabbed a massive 204-run first innings lead against Uttarakhand on the third day of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final match on Thursday.

With Vidarbha’s first innings yet to be completed and only two days left in the match, the hosts are all set to enter the semi-final of the coveted domestic tournament after ending the day 3 at an imposing 559 for 6.

At 260 for 1, opener Sanjay Ramaswamy (141) and Wasim Jaffer (206) resumed the innings this morning after coming together Wednesday.

The two stitched a massive 304-run second wicket stand at the Vidarbha Cricket Association’s Stadium at Jamtha near here to completely demoralise the visiting team, playing in the Ranji Trophy for the first time.

Ramaswamy, overnight unbeaten on 112, could add only 29 runs to his tally and was dismissed on 141.

He hit 20 fours in his 278-ball stat at the crease.

But Ramaswamy’s departure did not deter 40-year-old Jaffer, who kept playing his shots and in the process completed his ninth First Class double hundred, and second for Vidarbha.

Age is just proving to be a number for Jaffer, who was the cynosure of all eyes, hitting 26 boundaries in his 296- ball stay at the crease.

Wicket-keeper Akshay Wadkar (98) and Aditya Sarvate (57 not out) then continued to frustrate the opposition bowlers.

Wadkar, who struck 14 boundaries in his 167-ball innings, missed a deserving century.

Sarvate and Akshay Wakhare (3 not out) were the unbeaten duo for the hosts at stumps.

Brief scores: Uttarakhand 355 versus Vidarbha 559/6 (Wasim Jaffer 206, Sanjay Ramaswamy 141, A Wadkar 98; D K Sharma 2-87).

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 20:05 IST