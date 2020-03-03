e-paper
Home / Cricket / Rashid Khan plays an extravagant shot, asks fans - ‘Do you call it helicopter’: WATCH

Rashid Khan plays an extravagant shot, asks fans - ‘Do you call it helicopter’: WATCH

Ahead of the IPL season, he has posted a video of him playing an inside out drive and then ending the stroke with a flamboyant twirl of the bat similar to MS Dhoni's follow-through after playing his trademark helicopter.

cricket Updated: Mar 03, 2020 13:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rashid Khan playing a stroke
Rashid Khan playing a stroke(Twitter/screengrab)
         

Rashid Khan will be one of the star attractions in the upcoming IPL season when he turns up for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has been a clutch player for the side with the ball, but is also a very handy hitter lower down the order. He has taken big strides with the bat and was one of the cleanest hitters in the Big Bash League with the Adelaide Strikers.

Ahead of the IPL season, he has posted a video of him playing an inside out drive and then ending the stroke with a flamboyant twirl of the bat similar to MS Dhoni’s follow-through after playing his trademark helicopter.

ALSO READ: ‘I’ll probably hang out of his pocket for the few months’ - Delhi Capitals new recruit on sharing dressing room with Ricky Ponting

Do you call it helicopter?? I think soo, Rashid captioned his video.

 

At the auctions, Sunrisers Hyderabad added more depth to its squad. They invested in India’s Under 19 captain Priyam Garg and also acquired the services of Fabian Allen and Shaun Marsh.

Allen was a valuable pick and will bolster the spin cabinet of the side as he will be join the likes of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi as well as Shahbaz Nadeem.

“We obviously wanted someone like Mitchell Marsh. We wanted a strong hitter in the middle-order who could also double up as medium pacer. We have got five local Indian boys. They are all good young players,” Bayliss said about the auction strategy.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

