Ravi Shastri can't keep calm as Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal turn Australian media desi: 'Front and back page...'

The world cannot wait for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to begin. The upcoming five-match series between India and Australia is one of the most awaited contests of the year, and both teams cannot wait to have a crack at each other, come November 22. Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri cannot help but feel "proud" as the likes of Virat Kohli and Yashavi Jaiswal continue to dominate the Australian newspapers. Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal dominate Australian newspapers ((Ravi Shastri/X))

Some publications Down Under have dedicatedly used fonts in Hindi and Punjabi to address the arrival of Virat Kohli in Australia, possibly for the one last hurrah.

The newspapers such as The West Australian and Sydney Morning Herald are leaving no stone unturned in order to hype the upcoming series against India. It feels like that the hype and anticipation is similar to Ashes.

Shastri believes that the Indian languages taking centre stage on a global platform is truly “inspiring”.

"Thunder Down Under! Front and back page coverage in one of Australia’s biggest newspapers— what a proud moment for every Indian," Ravi Shastri wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Further in his post, the former Team India head coach added, "Indian languages taking centre stage on a global platform is truly inspiring. #BGT2024."

Kohli and Jaiswal dominate Australian media

One Australian publication used a giant Virat Kohli pic, and the headline read, "Yugon ki Ladai (Fight for the ages)." The same newspaper also had a section in Punjabi, with an article on opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The headline for this particular section read, "Navam Raja (The new king)."

The series between India and Australia is slated to begin on November 22 in Perth. The remaining four Tests will be played across Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

The Indian team minus skipper Rohit Sharma arrived in Perth last week. The contingent landed Down Under in two separate batches. However, it was Kohli who arrived on Australian shores first.

Captain Rohit Sharma will be missing the first Test against Australia in Perth. We at Hindustan Times, earlier reported that the Indian captain has decided to spend some time with his family as he and his wife Ritika Sajdeh, recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

Rohit Sharma is expected to arrive in Australia in time for the second Test in Adelaide, which will be played under lights.

The upcoming series is crucial for both Rohit and head coach Gautam Gambhir as the Indian team lost a first home Test series in 12 years. The hosts suffered a 0-3 whitewash at home.