‘…Not the greatest': Ravi Shastri gutted at Rohit's shot selection, sends strong message for MI captain

With veteran Indian opener Rohit Sharma embracing a lean patch in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has shared an interesting bit of advice for the Mumbai Indians (MI) captain. The most successful captain in the history of the cash-rich league, India captain Rohit has masterminded five title wins for record-time winners Mumbai in the IPL. Despite being one of the finest batters in the history of IPL, Rohit has struggled for form in the last editions two of IPL. Shastri claimed that Rohit's shot selection is not the greatest

Nicknamed ‘The Hitman’, Rohit capped off his worst IPL season last year. The MI skipper didn't score a single half-century in the IPL 2022. Rohit has also failed to fire for the Mumbai Paltan in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league. Rohit has notched up a single half-century so far in the IPL 2023. The senior batter also has a below-par average of 17.36 in 11 games this season, scoring only 191 runs.

Sharing his views about the dreadful run of the MI skipper in the IPL 2023, former India head coach Shastri claimed that Rohit's shot selection is not the greatest. “I think give yourself a little bit more time. His shot selection is not the greatest. He mentioned he has a different role to play. But give yourself that little bit more time, his great strength is his ability to play cricketing shots and he has more time than a lot of players in the world when it comes to playing the quicks,” Shastri told Star Sports.

Rohit was dismissed for a duck in Mumbai's match against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK). "Back your strength, don't try and be too cute too early. You have got all the shots in the book, you can make up later on. Just a little bit more time in the first 6 balls or so. Play more cricketing shots rather than trying to improvise early on," Shastri added.

On Tuesday, Rohit recorded another forgetful outing with the bat for Mumbai Indians. The MI skipper was dismissed for 7 off 8 balls in match No.54 of the IPL 2023 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium. Rohit has amassed 6070 runs in 238 IPL matches.

